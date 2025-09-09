The post Chainlink CCIP Goes Live on Aptos appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Chainlink’s CCIP has launched on the Aptos mainnet, connecting Aptos to a broad multi-chain network and enabling secure cross-chain transfers. The integration brings Aave into the Aptos ecosystem, supporting assets like GHO and enhancing liquidity flows for DeFi builders and users. By offering a standardized, security-focused bridge, CCIP aims to accelerate institutional adoption on Aptos and simplify tokenized asset movement. Developers can now tap global liquidity and build interoperable apps across EVM and non‑EVM chains.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.