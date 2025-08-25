Chainlink Whale Activity Hits 7-Day High, LINK Price to $30?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 12:32
RealLink
REAL$0.05961+5.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00230847-1.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04537-13.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+0.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-2.73%
Chainlink
LINK$25.81--%

The Chainlink whale activity has reached its highest level in seven months, raising attention in the market.

Drawing on this trend, some traders are pointing to bold price forecasts for LINK as new reserve data showed steady growth.

Analysts believe that key fundamentals emerging now would play a role in the token’s next move.

It is worth noting that Chainlink (LINK) saw a sharp rise in whale activity this month.

According to analyst Ali, large holders carried out more transactions than at any point in the last seven months.

Such movements often draw attention because they can signal changing positions by major investors.

Chainlink Whale Activity Surge | Source: Ali Martinez

Whales, or holders with large amounts of a token, usually influence market liquidity. Increases in their activity have at times been linked to price swings.

While not always a guarantee of change, such signals often attract market watchers.

Earlier in the week, the Chainlink Reserve reported new inflows. The reserve, launched earlier this month, added 41,105.84 LINK tokens.

This first LINK token deposit was worth just over $1 million and has subsequently grown to a total of 150,770.02 LINK. The reserve’s value now stands at around $3.8 million based on current market prices.

Chainlink stated that these reserves came from real revenue earned through institutional use and protocol-level services.

If deposits continue at this pace, the reserve could grow into a factor shaping supply over the long term.

It is important to add that despite a small dip in daily trading, ambitious forecasts for LINK remained in focus.

Meanwhile, in a recent post on X, a user named LINK Collector predicted that the token could climb from $28 to $576 in the future.

He compared the possibility to Ethereum’s run in 2020. At that time, Ethereum rose from $236 to $4,864, a gain of 1,958%.

LINK Price Analysis | Source: LINK Collector

Another trader, Bubbafox, also drew parallels with past cycles. He pointed out that many doubted Bitcoin when it was priced at $26.

According to him, the same happened with Ethereum at that level. He argued that LINK at $26 could later be viewed as a historic entry point.

It is worth noting that while the forecasts stirred interest, LINK’s price at the time of writing stood at $25.38.

The token fell 1.55% in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $17.21 billion.

Daily trading volume was pegged at $1.16 billion. The numbers showed steady activity, though the bold predictions had yet to be reflected in price charts.

Fundamentals Guide the Path Ahead

Meanwhile, crypto analysts also noted the importance of fundamentals in LINK’s outlook.

Chainlink has built partnerships with global institutions, including SWIFT, DTCC, Euroclear, Citi, ANZ, and UBS.

These firms use Chainlink’s services to connect traditional finance with blockchain networks.

This role as a bridge between old and new systems places Chainlink in a central position.

Market participants believe that if adoption continues, it could increase demand for LINK tokens.

Observers suggested that the reserve program may add further support by locking away supply as revenues grow.

In addition, regulatory conditions and liquidity also stood out as important factors.

Unlike earlier crypto cycles, today’s environment includes clearer regulations and deeper market liquidity.

These changes may influence how quickly LINK finds broader acceptance in global markets.

For now, whale activity, reserve growth, and strong institutional ties remain the main points to watch.

Traders and investors will be monitoring whether LINK can move closer to the $30 mark or whether it will continue to consolidate near current levels.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/25/chainlink-whale-activity-hits-7-day-high-link-price-to-30/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-8.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Share
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000348-13.00%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.62%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.78-1.22%
U
U$0.0126-25.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009447-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal