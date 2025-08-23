Chainlink's LINK Rallies 12% to New 2025 High Amid Token Buyback, Broader Crypto Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 15:17
Oracle network Chainlink's (LINK) native token sharply rebounded with the broader crypto market following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

LINK rallied 12% over the past 24 hours, hitting $27.8, its strongest price since December. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 3.5% during the same period, while the broad-market CoinDesk 20 index jumped 6.5%.

In protocol-specific news, Chainlink obtained two major security certifications this week: ISO 27001 and a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, marking a first for a blockchain oracle platform. The audits, carried out by Deloitte, covered Chainlink’s price feeds, proof-of-reserve services and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

The oracle provider says the move strengthens trust in its data services and can bolster adoption among banks, asset issuers and decentralized finance protocols.

Further supporting the rally, the Chainlink Reserve, which periodically purchases LINK tokens on the open market using protocol revenues, bought 41,000 tokens on Thursday, worth roughly $1 million at that time. That brought total holdings to 150,778 tokens, around $4.1 million at current prices.

Technical analysis
  • Support Levels: Substantial defense established at $24.15 with high-volume confirmation, according to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data.
  • Resistance Penetration: Systematic advancement through $25.00, $25.50, and $26.00 levels with volume validation from institutional participants.
  • Trading Volume Analysis: Exceptional 12.84 million volume surge during breakout phase, representing five times the 24-hour average of 2.44 million units.
  • Consolidation Patterns: Extended tight range consolidation around $24.70-$25.10 preceding explosive institutional-driven breakout.
  • Momentum Indicators: Sustained upward trajectory with measured advance characteristics and institutional accumulation signals from corporate treasury operations.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/chainlink-s-link-rallies-12-to-new-2025-high-amid-token-buyback-broader-crypto-rally

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
