Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.661-0.48%
Vice
VICE$0.0216+1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017449+1.67%
WING
WING$0.14+3.47%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006771-3.35%

Cartman mimicking Charlie Kirk in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2.

Comedy Central/Paramount+

The executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show said the late conservative activist and podcaster loved his South Park episode and wants Paramount Global to put it back on Comedy Central.

Kirk, who was 31, was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during an outdoor Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. In response to the shooting, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup of reruns. The episode, however, remains available on streaming on Paramount+.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

On Aug. 3, the second episode of South Park Season 27, titled Got a Nut, mocked Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, the episode turned Cartman into a right-wing podcaster who even sported Kirk’s hairstyle.

A South Park version of Kirk appeared later in the show, as the Republican activist and Turning Point USA founder appeared at an awards ceremony to announce the winner of “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

Now, as South Park remains under an intense spotlight over the Kirk episode and the season-long mockery of President Donald Trump, his administration, global tariff polices and MAGA followers, The Charlie Kirk Show’s executie producer, Andrew Kolvet, is urging Comedy Central to put the Kirk episode back on the air.

ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers

Although it appears he mistakenly tagged Paramount+’s X account instead of Paramount Global or Comedy Central, Kolvet posted on Wednesday, “Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

Kirk laughed off the South Park appearance while discussing the Aug. 3 episode with panel guests on The Charlie Kirk Show, saying, “First of all, I just think it’s hilarious. And secondly, the whole thing is like, ‘Wait, so a campus thing I’ve been doing for 13 years to debate random college kids has now been so important that it gets prominent prime time placement on Comedy Central?’ I think I think the whole thing is just awesome and hilarious.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Getty Images for Paramount+

‘South Park’ Postponed Episode 5 The Same Day It Was Supposed To Air

South Park’s last new episode was released on Sept. 3 and the season was scheduled to return with Episode 5 on Wednesday night on Comedy Central — that is, until the show’s X account posted a notice that the episode was being postponed for a week.

Giving no specific explanation for the postponement, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone posted a note on X that reads, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done on time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 5 Postponed Hours Before Scheduled PremiereBy Tim Lammers

That means the big question that was in the air for Episode 5 this week — whether the show will remain political in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination — won’t be answered until next Wednesday night.

South Park returns with Season 27, Episode 4 on Sept. 24 on Comedy Central and will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 25.

ForbesKimmel’s Charlie Kirk Monologues Surge In Viewership After Suspension—As ABC Leaves Up Video ClipsBy Conor Murray

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/18/charlie-kirks-producer-urges-paramount-to-bring-back-south-park-episode/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered