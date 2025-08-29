Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/29 03:25
From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE is drawing comparisons to PEPE’s meteoric rise in 2023. Data trends, security audits, and tokenomics all suggest this project could become the next 20,000% meme coin success story.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin Layer 2

Little Pepe is not just another meme coin riding the hype wave. It’s backing the meme dream with serious tech. The team is rolling out a custom Layer 2 chain just for meme coins. That means dirt-cheap fees, near-instant transactions, and a ready-to-go launchpad for the next wave of meme projects, no hype required.

Key innovations include:

  • Sniper bot resistance: LILPEPE will be the only blockchain where sniper bots won’t work, ensuring fairer token launches.
  • Scalability: Designed for high transaction throughput to accommodate meme coin trading surges.
  • Utility token ($LILPEPE): This token powers all activity on the chain, from gas fees to launchpad participation.

This positions Little Pepe not just as another meme coin, but as the infrastructure layer for meme culture.

Presale Momentum Nears Completion

The presale has already reached Stage 12, with tokens selling at $0.0021 and preparing to increase to $0.0022 in the next stage. So far, LILPEPE has raised $22.4 million of its $25.47 million target, with over 14.29 billion tokens sold (90.78% of allocation). With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, and 25 billion allocated to presale, the structure ensures scarcity while supporting ecosystem growth. If LILPEPE were to hit a market cap of $300 million, the token price would rise more than 10x from presale levels — with long-term upside even greater if adoption matches that of top meme tokens.

Tokenomics and Security

A project’s success often comes down to trust, and Little Pepe has addressed this head-on:

  • CertiK Audit Score: 95.49%, validating its smart contract safety and access controls.
  • Zero taxes, maximizing gains for holders.
  • Community rewards: Over $777,000 allocated for giveaways and engagement.

Token distribution highlights include:

  • 26.5% Presale
  • 30% Reserves
  • 20% Liquidity/DEX
  • 13.5% Staking
  • 10% Marketing

This balanced model ensures liquidity, long-term growth, and strong community incentives.

Community Interest is Surging

One of the strongest signals for meme coin success is community traction, and here Little Pepe is clearly outpacing competitors.

As shown in the chart, LILPEPE’s question volume trend on ChatGPT has surged past Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and even Pepe (PEPE) between June and August 2025. With relative volume normalized to its own peak, Little Pepe hit 100 while competitors remained in the 35–60 range. This growth in awareness mirrors the early viral stage seen in PEPE’s 2023 run, suggesting that momentum is rapidly building across retail investors and online communities.

Can Little Pepe Repeat PEPE’s Success?

PEPE’s rise in 2023 showed how quickly a low-cost meme coin can transform portfolios. Early holders saw gains exceeding 20,000%, driven purely by hype and social virality. But unlike PEPE, Little Pepe adds infrastructure, utility, and security — giving it more staying power. Guided by anonymous pros with a solid record in leading meme coins and two major exchange spots already locked in, LILPEPE is set for instant buzz plus lasting growth.

Final Thoughts

Trading under $0.003, Little Pepe offers a rare entry point before listings and potential mainstream exposure. With nearly $22.4M raised, a strong audit score, fair tokenomics, and accelerating community traction, the stage is set for what could be the next 20,000% meme coin story. If PEPE was the viral breakout of 2023, Little Pepe may be the infrastructure-powered evolution in 2025. For meme coin investors looking for the next big opportunity, check out the LILPEPE presale and get the community update via Telegram. 

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
