China Weighs Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Lift Currency’s Global Use

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 22:10
U
U$0,0145-18,99%
Swell Network
SWELL$0,009884-6,44%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10041-0,74%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23343-3,56%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006168--%

China’s cabinet, the State Council, is preparing to review a policy roadmap later this month that would authorise the issuance and use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter

China’s cabinet, the State Council, is preparing to review a policy roadmap later this month that would authorise the issuance and use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter. The plan forms part of a broader push to expand the currency’s international role and would mark a sharp departure from Beijing’s 2021 ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining.

Draft guidelines seen by the sources set targets for global yuan adoption, spell out risk-control measures and assign supervisory duties to the People’s Bank of China and other regulators. Hong Kong and Shanghai are expected to fast-track local implementation, leveraging the territory’s new stablecoin ordinance that took effect on 1 August. Beijing also intends to raise the issue of cross-border stablecoin use at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on 31 August–1 September.

Officials view stablecoins as a tool to chip away at U.S. dollar dominance in digital payments. Dollar-pegged tokens account for more than 99 % of the roughly US$247 billion global stablecoin market, Bank for International Settlements data show, and the greenback still settles 47.19 % of international payments. By contrast, the yuan’s share slipped to 2.88 % in June, its lowest in two years, according to SWIFT.

Analysts say capital controls will complicate any large-scale rollout, but an offshore yuan token could ease trade settlement in Asia if redemption and reserve rules are clear. Standard Chartered projects the stablecoin market could swell to US$2 trillion by 2028, underscoring the stakes for Beijing. Shares of insurance-technology firm ZA Online rose 6.6 % on local reports that regulators support yuan-pegged tokens, highlighting early market interest.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/china-weighs-yuan-backed-stablecoins-to-lift-currencys-global-use-41ff135c

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0,0145-18,99%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02652-4,63%
Major
MAJOR$0,16238+2,20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2,441-3,47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001712-2,45%
Chainlink
LINK$24,8-3,08%
SOON
SOON$0,2767-0,39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play