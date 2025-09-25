YMTC, China’s top flash memory maker, intends to expand into DRAM production,  including HBM chips, amid tightened U.S. export controls.YMTC, China’s top flash memory maker, intends to expand into DRAM production,  including HBM chips, amid tightened U.S. export controls.

China’s top flash memory maker to expand into DRAM production

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 15:54
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00049--%
Union
U$0.009892-0.87%

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), China’s top flash memory chipmaker, plans to expand into making DRAM chips. The plan includes making advanced versions that will be used to make artificial intelligence chipsets.

The U.S. increased export regulations in December to limit Beijing’s access to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialized type of DRAM required to create an AI chip. The state-backed chipmaker’s action highlights China’s increasing need to increase its capacity to produce advanced processors.

YMTC launches new venture

YMTC chairman Chen Nanxiang led this new venture, which was established last week with a registered capital of 20.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion). According to Chinese corporate data source Oichacha, YMTC held a 50.2% stake in the partnership, with the remaining ownership being held by state-run Hubei Changsheng Phase III Investment Development Co.

The new business would handle every step of the integrated circuit supply chain, from design and production to sales. The disclosure omitted information about the products it will produce.

Jukan, a Korean Analyst, stated that the move by YMTC to use DRAM for HBM is not exclusive to one business. He believed that YMTC is collaborating on HBM development wth ChangXin Memory Technology (CXMT).

The initiative coincides with significant shifts in the global memory chip business as Chinese big tech companies like YMTC and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) challenge established firms like US memory chip leader Micron Technology and South Korean giants like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

YMTC expands production capacity

Earlier this month, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. opened a new entity to build a third chip factory in Wuhan. According to Morgan Stanley, by the end of 2024, the two YMTC existing firms in Wuhan, which focus on NAND chips, had the capacity to create 160,000 12-inch wafers per month, with an additional 65,000 wafers anticipated this year.

YMTC was added to the U.S. entity list in 2022. The company has played a key role in China’s push for flash memory chip self-sufficiency. The nation had previously relied mostly on imports from Japan, South Korea, and the United States. 

The Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce, released a report on December 2, 2024, to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The report announced China’s capability to produce advanced-node semiconductors for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing.

Despite US sanctions, the YMTC has made strides in its NAND technology. Its 3D NAND chip, which featured its revolutionary Xtacking4.0 memory chip design earlier this year, was a major technological advance for the business.

In March, YMTC announced around 20 additional patents for methods that can optimize chip-stacking designs and increase processing efficiency. YMTC remained privately owned, with a valuation of 161 billion yuan ($22.5 billion) despite experiencing a loss of 84 million yuan ($11.8 million) in the first nine months of 2024.

US government waivers allowed Samsung and SK Hynix to freely transport necessary manufacturing equipment to their facilities in mainland China. The waivers are expected to expire by the end of the year. Samsung and SK Hynix, which make a huge share of their DRAM chips and NAND on the mainland, would need to apply for individual licences to ship US-origin chipmaking tools to China.

According to data from research firm TrendForce, YMTC had a revenue share of 8.1% in the first quarter of this year, placing it sixth in the global NAND market. At 31.9%, 16.6%, and 15.4%, respectively, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron held the largest shares. The SSD enterprise demand is strong in the fourth quarter, pushing the NAND Flash capacity.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

In a move aimed at revitalizing its declining value, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project associated with the Trump family, has successfully passed a governance proposal to implement token buybacks and burns. The initiative comes after the platform faced significant price depreciation since its launch, prompting community-led measures to stabilize and increase the token’s [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574-1.81%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2006-1.90%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04082-5.37%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 19:37
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01671-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
1
1$0.013133+3.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow