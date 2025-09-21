Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony […]Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony […]

China's WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 06:53
holoride
RIDE$0.001194+29.50%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0464-0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1451+5.22%

Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state.

WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood.

Pony AI outlined a parallel push with ComfortDelGro. The companies aim to start service within the next several months. The move positions Singapore as a key hub for driverless transport in Southeast Asia.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said its route will cover 12 kilometres in Punggol. WeRide and Grab will operate vehicles along 10km and 12km routes, matching the government’s approved routes for trials.

Singapore positions itself as a hub for robotaxi deployment

The announcements follow a June update from the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. This particular update suggested that the government intends to introduce autonomous vehicles across public housing estates by year-end and integrate the technology within the national public transport system.

Chinese autonomous-driving firms are also pushing abroad. US-listed Pony AI and WeRide, along with Baidu’s Apollo Go, are pressing across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Baidu Inc. is preparing to launch Apollo Go in Malaysia and Singapore as soon as this year, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Tesla Robotaxi Pilot draws scrutiny after three crashes in Austin

Meanwhile, in the United States, Tesla’s early data on its own self-driving pilot is drawing attention. A crash report filed with federal regulators lists three collisions tied to the Tesla robotaxi program, only 10 days after the pilot began in Austin, Texas. Tesla withheld much of the detailed data in the filing, citing proprietary information.

The fleet, made up of about a dozen cars, had covered up to 7,000 miles in total, according to figures cited in the filing. It remains unclear exactly the number of miles the cars travelled during Tesla’s July 23 earnings call. Executives said the vehicles had travelled 7,000 miles, which could reflect the initial 30 days or only the miles recorded between June 22 and June 30.

Tesla’s Austin vehicles are not fully autonomous and require a trained driver to sit in the front seat. The company refers to it as a “safety monitor.” Similar to a driving instructor, that person holds a safety stop button, can reach the steering wheel, and is the legally responsible driver available to assume control if the system does not function normally. A program with a human safety driver on board would typically be expected to experience fewer crashes.

Tesla says its Autopilot system, used mainly on freeways with human supervision, has logged airbag deployments about once per 5 million miles. The company has also asserted the system is “10x better.”

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017617+0.65%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/20 20:33
Share
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.02-3.39%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+15.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Share
what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

The post what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following article is a guest post and opinion of Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-founder of Kyrrex. H2 2025 is crypto’s credibility check. With MiCA now shaping how exchanges operate across the EU, the advantage shifts from growth at any cost to licensed, auditable, and bank-connected rails. The winners will make compliance invisible, settlement programmable, and trust measurable. According to Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-Founder at Kyrrex, we are moving from a market that was often speculative and nascent to a mature, regulated financial ecosystem. The focus is shifting from pure innovation to reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and building institutional trust. Get licensed, prove reserves, publish audits As MiCA takes hold, the market is rapidly consolidating. Where over 500 active exchanges existed globally in 2022, the future belongs to licensed entities. Securing a license as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework or an equivalent, such as Malta’s Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA), is no longer a differentiator but a baseline for survival. This transition is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about building the bottom-layer trust required by institutional capital. To reinforce this trust, platforms must commit to a regular cadence of publishing proof-of-reserves and submitting to independent, third-party audits. In a market evolving from opacity to transparency, auditable proof of solvency and security is emerging as crypto’s most reliable layer. Automate compliance at the exchange layer With licensing as the foundation, the next priority is baking compliance directly into platform infrastructure. This means moving beyond manual checks to a fully orchestrated system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. By integrating reporting APIs and utilizing real-time transaction monitoring, MiCA-compliant exchanges can offer frictionless onboarding for users and token projects alike. Exchanges licensed under Malta’s Class 4 VFA framework, such…
RealLink
REAL$0.06284-0.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005259+3.25%
GET
GET$0.00732-2.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:03
Share

Trending News

More

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.