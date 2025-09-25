The post Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Jiuzi Holdings announced a crypto treasury strategy focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The firm’s board approved up a plan to spend up to $1 billion on the crypto assets, though its cash and cash equivalents were less than $1 million last year. Shares of JZXN skyrocketed upon open, but have now fallen nearly 10% on the day. Publicly traded electric vehicle charging firm Jiuzi Holdings is adopting a crypto investment policy, after its board of directors authorized the firm to deploy up to $1 billion into acquiring and holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB.  Shares of JZXN jumped as high as $2.38 on the news, a 47% spike above its Tuesday closing price, before retracing completely. Shares are now down nearly 10% on the day and changing hands at $1.46. JZXN is down more than 99.9% in the last 5 years. “Adopting the crypto asset investment policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” said the firm’s CEO Tao Li in a statement.  ﻿ Using a strict risk framework, the Chinese firm was authorized to allocate a portion of its cash reserves into BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any additional crypto tokens would need to be approved by the board prior to investment.  While the board authorized up to $1 billion in crypto purchases, the firm’s latest financial filing with the SEC indicates it only had around $943,000 in cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024. The firm also reported a net income loss of around $55 million for the fiscal year ending on that day. While some firms creating crypto treasuries raise funds via convertible notes or private investment into public equity (aka PIPE placements), there is no indication of how Jiuzi Holdings intends to raise funds to… The post Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Jiuzi Holdings announced a crypto treasury strategy focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The firm’s board approved up a plan to spend up to $1 billion on the crypto assets, though its cash and cash equivalents were less than $1 million last year. Shares of JZXN skyrocketed upon open, but have now fallen nearly 10% on the day. Publicly traded electric vehicle charging firm Jiuzi Holdings is adopting a crypto investment policy, after its board of directors authorized the firm to deploy up to $1 billion into acquiring and holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB.  Shares of JZXN jumped as high as $2.38 on the news, a 47% spike above its Tuesday closing price, before retracing completely. Shares are now down nearly 10% on the day and changing hands at $1.46. JZXN is down more than 99.9% in the last 5 years. “Adopting the crypto asset investment policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” said the firm’s CEO Tao Li in a statement.  ﻿ Using a strict risk framework, the Chinese firm was authorized to allocate a portion of its cash reserves into BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any additional crypto tokens would need to be approved by the board prior to investment.  While the board authorized up to $1 billion in crypto purchases, the firm’s latest financial filing with the SEC indicates it only had around $943,000 in cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024. The firm also reported a net income loss of around $55 million for the fiscal year ending on that day. While some firms creating crypto treasuries raise funds via convertible notes or private investment into public equity (aka PIPE placements), there is no indication of how Jiuzi Holdings intends to raise funds to…

Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 12:12
1
1$0.013488+10.72%
Binance Coin
BNB$995.85-1.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,730.19-0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.084-1.54%
Bittensor
TAO$303.61-2.82%

In brief

  • Jiuzi Holdings announced a crypto treasury strategy focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB.
  • The firm’s board approved up a plan to spend up to $1 billion on the crypto assets, though its cash and cash equivalents were less than $1 million last year.
  • Shares of JZXN skyrocketed upon open, but have now fallen nearly 10% on the day.

Publicly traded electric vehicle charging firm Jiuzi Holdings is adopting a crypto investment policy, after its board of directors authorized the firm to deploy up to $1 billion into acquiring and holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. 

Shares of JZXN jumped as high as $2.38 on the news, a 47% spike above its Tuesday closing price, before retracing completely. Shares are now down nearly 10% on the day and changing hands at $1.46. JZXN is down more than 99.9% in the last 5 years.

“Adopting the crypto asset investment policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value,” said the firm’s CEO Tao Li in a statement. 

Using a strict risk framework, the Chinese firm was authorized to allocate a portion of its cash reserves into BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any additional crypto tokens would need to be approved by the board prior to investment. 

While the board authorized up to $1 billion in crypto purchases, the firm’s latest financial filing with the SEC indicates it only had around $943,000 in cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024. The firm also reported a net income loss of around $55 million for the fiscal year ending on that day.

While some firms creating crypto treasuries raise funds via convertible notes or private investment into public equity (aka PIPE placements), there is no indication of how Jiuzi Holdings intends to raise funds to purchase up to $1 billion in crypto.

A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment.

The firm will not take custody of any of its crypto assets, and also created a crypto risk asset committee as part of its investment policy framework. 

“We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties,” said its newly appointed COO Dr. Doug Buerger, in a statement. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/341113/chinese-ev-firm-stock-surges-stumbles-billion-bitcoin-ethereum-bnb-plan

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.33292-0.82%
Threshold
T$0.0154-0.70%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9531-8.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008789+0.04%
ARK
ARK$0.4217-2.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01417-5.84%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03059-0.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.604-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins