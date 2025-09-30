Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Capital Markets

Circle, the global financial technology firm behind USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.39 B Vol. 24h: $15.41 B , is partnering with Germany’s Deutsche Börse Group to deepen stablecoin adoption within traditional European financial markets. The two entities announced on Sept. 30 that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore integrating Circle’s stablecoins into Deutsche Börse’s established market infrastructure.

As the first formal agreement of its kind in Europe, the collaboration connects one of the continent’s leading market infrastructure providers with the issuer of one of the world’s most widely used stablecoin networks. According to the official press release, the initiative aims to lower settlement risk, reduce costs, and create more efficient workflows for banks and asset managers operating in the region.

Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance

The partnership’s initial focus will be on several of Deutsche Börse’s key business areas. Plans include listing Circle’s euro-backed EURC and USDC stablecoins for trading on 360T, the group’s foreign exchange platform. The assets will also be integrated with Crypto Finance. This institutional crypto services provider is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

The collaboration will extend to post-trade services. Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream, a significant settlement and custody organization, will support institutional-grade custody for the stablecoins. Thomas Book, a Deutsche Börse executive board member, described the effort as a first step toward a unified ecosystem where market participants can access digital and traditional assets within a regulated environment.

This move is made possible by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. For example, a consortium of major banks recently announced plans to develop their own MiCA-backed euro stablecoin. Other firms are also taking advantage of the new regulatory clarity, with custodian BitGo recently securing a license for crypto trading in Germany under the same framework.

The trend of integrating stablecoins into core business operations extends beyond just finance. Tech giant Cloudflare recently announced its plans to launch a NET Dollar for AI payments, which shows a broader movement toward using stablecoins. For Circle, this push in Europe comes as the company continues to innovate, even exploring concepts like reversible USDC transactions to help recover funds from hacks and fraud.

