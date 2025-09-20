The post CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto regulation in the United States has gained momentum ahead of midterm elections in 2026. Satoshi Action Fund CEO has promised a massive Bitcoin announcement that may change crypto adoption optics. The Clarity Act has already received minimum required support from the Democratic Senators. Crypto regulation in the U.S. is picking up speed heading into the 2026 midterms. The Satoshi Action Fund, led by Dennis Porter, has ramped up lobbying efforts in Washington D.C., pushing lawmakers to prioritize the CLARITY Act. Porter also teased that a “massive” Bitcoin announcement is coming next week; one he claims could change the trajectory of Bitcoin adoption in the U.S.  Industry voices are urging traders to watch closely. Benjamin Aaron Semchee, chairman of Averliz, told followers that Porter’s call deserves attention, underscoring how policy shifts could hit markets fast. What Crypto Regulations Are Expected from Washington D.C? Building on the GENIUS Act The U.S. lawmakers came together from both major parties to pass the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins as a form of payment.  With the country’s labor data having revealed weakness, lawmakers are now more keen than ever to tap into the emerging technologies to create new and higher paying jobs. Bipartisan Push for the CLARITY Act Momentum is now behind the CLARITY Act, which aims to overhaul crypto market structure rules. On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators, led by Senator Ruben Gallego, reaffirmed their intent to work across the aisle. “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration,” the Dem Senators noted. Related: Ray Dalio Warns of US ‘Economic Heart Attack’ From Debt, Sees… The post CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto regulation in the United States has gained momentum ahead of midterm elections in 2026. Satoshi Action Fund CEO has promised a massive Bitcoin announcement that may change crypto adoption optics. The Clarity Act has already received minimum required support from the Democratic Senators. Crypto regulation in the U.S. is picking up speed heading into the 2026 midterms. The Satoshi Action Fund, led by Dennis Porter, has ramped up lobbying efforts in Washington D.C., pushing lawmakers to prioritize the CLARITY Act. Porter also teased that a “massive” Bitcoin announcement is coming next week; one he claims could change the trajectory of Bitcoin adoption in the U.S.  Industry voices are urging traders to watch closely. Benjamin Aaron Semchee, chairman of Averliz, told followers that Porter’s call deserves attention, underscoring how policy shifts could hit markets fast. What Crypto Regulations Are Expected from Washington D.C? Building on the GENIUS Act The U.S. lawmakers came together from both major parties to pass the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins as a form of payment.  With the country’s labor data having revealed weakness, lawmakers are now more keen than ever to tap into the emerging technologies to create new and higher paying jobs. Bipartisan Push for the CLARITY Act Momentum is now behind the CLARITY Act, which aims to overhaul crypto market structure rules. On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators, led by Senator Ruben Gallego, reaffirmed their intent to work across the aisle. “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration,” the Dem Senators noted. Related: Ray Dalio Warns of US ‘Economic Heart Attack’ From Debt, Sees…

CLARITY Act Gains Support as Bitcoin Policy Momentum Builds

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:02
  • The crypto regulation in the United States has gained momentum ahead of midterm elections in 2026.
  • Satoshi Action Fund CEO has promised a massive Bitcoin announcement that may change crypto adoption optics.
  • The Clarity Act has already received minimum required support from the Democratic Senators.

Crypto regulation in the U.S. is picking up speed heading into the 2026 midterms. The Satoshi Action Fund, led by Dennis Porter, has ramped up lobbying efforts in Washington D.C., pushing lawmakers to prioritize the CLARITY Act. Porter also teased that a “massive” Bitcoin announcement is coming next week; one he claims could change the trajectory of Bitcoin adoption in the U.S. 

Industry voices are urging traders to watch closely. Benjamin Aaron Semchee, chairman of Averliz, told followers that Porter’s call deserves attention, underscoring how policy shifts could hit markets fast.

What Crypto Regulations Are Expected from Washington D.C?

Building on the GENIUS Act

The U.S. lawmakers came together from both major parties to pass the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins as a form of payment. 

With the country’s labor data having revealed weakness, lawmakers are now more keen than ever to tap into the emerging technologies to create new and higher paying jobs.

Bipartisan Push for the CLARITY Act

Momentum is now behind the CLARITY Act, which aims to overhaul crypto market structure rules. On Friday, 12 Democratic Senators, led by Senator Ruben Gallego, reaffirmed their intent to work across the aisle.

“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration,” the Dem Senators noted.

Related: Ray Dalio Warns of US ‘Economic Heart Attack’ From Debt, Sees Appeal in Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s Place in the Debate

According to Porter, the number of lawmakers ready to pass pro-Bitcoin legislation has continued to increase. As such Porter predicted that state legislators will lead in pro-Bitcoin legislation in 2026.

The U.S. lawmakers are keen not to ignore the growing interest of Bitcoin and crypto by both institutional investors and retail traders. Furthermore, economists, led by Ray Dalio, have warned that the rising U.S. national debt is a ticking time bomb with Bitcoin deemed as a better alternative.

Political and Market Implications

On one hand, crypto leaders have come together through several political action committees (PACs) and raised millions of dollars to support pro-Bitcoin lawmakers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

On the other hand, the number of crypto users in the United States, estimated to be over 50 million, expects lawmakers to draft clear rules to protect investors, while still enhancing blockchain development and adoption.

Already, more than 20 U.S. states, led by Texas, have introduced pro-Bitcoin bills including tax clarity and mining protection. If the lawmakers in Washington D.C. pass more clear crypto bills in the coming weeks, then it will be a perfect storm for a major crypto bull rally in the coming months.

Related: Global Crypto Regulation 2025: Key Laws Reshaping Stablecoins, Exchanges & Cross-Border Compliance

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/clarity-act-us-crypto-regulation-bitcoin/

Source: https://coinedition.com/clarity-act-us-crypto-regulation-bitcoin/
