Climate Week NYC 2025 Delivers On Forest Finance

Frances Seymour of FCLP Secretariat unveils a Roadmap for Action on Forest Finance during the opening session at the Nature Hub on 09.23.2025. James Lloyd, the Nature Conservancy.

As the climate clock ticks ever closer to 2030, Climate Week NYC 2025 concluded with a crescendo of announcements, pledges, and initiatives. The week brought together heads of state, ministers, CEOs, philanthropists, investors, and Indigenous leaders in what has now become one of the most influential gatherings in the climate calendar.

While the conversations ranged from clean energy and adaptation to biodiversity and misinformation, two bold forestry-related announcements stood out, each signaling a step change in how climate ambition is translating into capital and global cooperation.

1. Brazil Pledges $1 Billion to Kickstart Global Forest Fund

In a bold move that surprised even seasoned insiders, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a $1 billion commitment to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), a proposed multilateral endowment-style fund that would pay countries for preserving tropical forests.

This marks the first concrete financial contribution to the fund, offering both political momentum and credibility. Brazil’s move was widely interpreted as a call to action for other forest nations and donor countries ahead of COP30 in Belém, where forest finance will take center stage.

“If anyone can achieve a breakthrough on COP, it is Brazil. Today’s $1bn commitment by President Lula to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility primes the pump of this innovative new financial mechanism,” said John Verdieck, Director of International Climate Policy at The Nature Conservancy. “The TFFF’s goal of including at least 20% of funding for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities promises to set a new benchmark for environmental funds and beyond.” Mauricio Bianco, Vice President of Conservation International–Brazil, added, “Forest conservation has always been hindered by insufficient financial resources. The TFFF, with its innovative approach, can change this scenario by mobilizing resources from governments as well as private sector investments that generate financial returns.” Julie McCarthy, CEO of NatureFinance, said, “Brazil’s $1 billion pledge signals not only welcome political leadership but also a clear call for financial systems to catch up with the reality that healthy, standing forests are core to economic resilience.”

With tropical forests absorbing vast quantities of carbon and sheltering critical biodiversity, this investment signals a shift from pledges to pay-for-performance models at scale. The TFFF is not structured as a conventional grant mechanism. Instead, it is designed as a blended finance facility where donor and public capital is pooled into a professionally managed investment fund. The fund’s returns are used to make long-term payments to countries that conserve tropical forests. These payments are calculated based on the area of intact forest maintained, with disbursements adjusted downward in cases of deforestation or degradation. At the core of the mechanism is a performance-based approach that provides predictable, non-debt financing for countries that meet eligibility standards including transparent forest monitoring, safeguards, and inclusive governance.

Unlike many traditional climate funds, the TFFF is intended to be self-sustaining. Once capitalized, the endowment model reduces reliance on repeat donor cycles and instead builds a long-term financial architecture for conservation.

2. Forest Finance Roadmap Aims to Bridge $66.8B Gap

At Climate Week NYC, a coalition of 34 governments released what may be the most comprehensive plan yet to finance the world’s tropical forests. The Forest Finance Roadmap for Action was presented at the Nature Hub in a high-level session that brought together leaders from Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, the United Kingdom, and Indigenous territories, as well as experts from the financial and climate policy communities.

Designed by the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) in collaboration with the Government of Brazil and supported by the UN Environment Programme, the roadmap outlines a coordinated strategy to close the estimated $66.8 billion annual gap in forest finance and achieve the global goal to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030.

This milestone initiative marks the first time that donor and forest nations have aligned around a shared framework to mobilize investment at scale. It moves beyond aspirational pledges and offers a practical, finance-ready agenda that can be activated at COP30 and beyond.

At the launch event, speakers highlighted the urgency of moving from commitment to implementation. Frances Seymour of FCLP highlighted the roadmap’s emphasis on coordination, evidence-based action, and accountability.

The roadmap identifies six priority areas for unlocking public and private capital:

Establishing innovative financial mechanisms such as the Tropical Forests Forever Facility

Scaling demand for high-integrity jurisdictional forest carbon credits

Accelerating investment in the forest-based bioeconomy

Redirecting supply chain finance toward deforestation-free outcomes

Aligning fiscal policy and public subsidies with forest protection goals

Deploying sovereign debt instruments to reward long-term forest stewardship

The announcement was delivered by a cross-section of government leaders, technical experts, and Indigenous representatives, including Andre Aquino (Adviser to the Minister of Environment, Government of Brazil), Irene Vélez (Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Colombia), Katie White (Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, UK Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero), Vickram Outar Bharrat (Minister of Natural Resources, Guyana), Dan Ioschpe (UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP30), Pepukaye Bardouille (The Bridgetown Initiative), and Juan Carlos Jintiach (Executive Secretary, Global Alliance of Territorial Communities).

These actions are grounded in practical models already being tested across regions. For example, a small shift in agricultural subsidies could free up $8 billion per year for sustainable land use. The proposed forest fund alone could deliver $4 billion annually in payments for standing forests. Other strategies, such as scaling carbon markets and value chain investment, offer high-leverage opportunities to crowd in private capital.

“The forests are worth more dead than alive,” observed Renat Heuberger, a former CEO of South Pole and co-author of the book The Carbon Paradox. “It will take creative financial solutions and a whole lot of public leadership to protect the trees”.

Importantly, both the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) and the Forest Finance Roadmap for Action include commitments to allocate at least 20% of resources to Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs), with the TFFF embedding this as a structural requirement and the Roadmap promoting it as a standard of inclusive forest finance. As the world approaches the halfway point to 2030, the roadmap provides a much-needed dose of clarity and alignment. By focusing on mechanisms rather than just goals, the roadmap may become a practical blueprint for closing the forest finance gap by 2030.

The Road Ahead: Toward COP30 and Beyond

As Climate Week NYC 2025 came to a close, the sense of momentum was palpable. With more than 1,000 events spanning the city, the week was both a rallying cry and a reality check for the climate community.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group and the lead organizer behind Climate Week, said the scale and intensity of this year’s programming showed that climate dialogue is maturing into something far more operational. “There’s real appetite for this conversation and for it to happen in the US,” she said. “The timing works so well alongside the UN General Assembly and in the run-up to COP. It concentrates the mind. I was in a roundtable this morning and two people said, I need to talk to you after this and do a deal,” she pointed out. “Conversations can sound like just talk, but when you design the setting to bring companies, activists, philanthropists and investors together, that’s when ambitious targets begin to translate into actual change on the ground.”

Clarkson saw a clea shift from pledges to delivery. “This is where it happens,” she said. “You get the right people in the room and suddenly the barriers to action start to look more solvable.”

She also noted the expanding reach of the Climate Week model, with new editions popping up in cities from Washington DC to Nairobi. “Climate Week NYC is global, but it’s part of something bigger,” Clarkson said. “That idea of act local, think global really comes alive in these other climate weeks. And it’s great to see that happening.”

Outside of Climate Week, the Climate Group’s broader mission continues. Through initiatives like EV100 and RE100, the organization works with companies to accelerate clean transitions. “Our mission is to drive climate action fast,” Clarkson said. “We take ambitious commitments and use the power of collaboration to push systems forward. That’s true whether we’re talking about electric vehicles or forest finance.”

As the world looks ahead to COP30 in Belém, the challenge will be to turn frameworks into funding and commitments into hectares conserved. Climate Week NYC 2025 has set the stage. The next act will determine whether the ambition shown in New York can be matched by implementation in the Amazon and beyond.