CME launches options on Solana and XRP: starting on October 13, 2025

CME Group extends options beyond BTC and ETH and introduces options on Solana and XRP futures starting from October 13, 2025 (pending regulatory approval, according to PR Newswire; official release CME Group). Standard and micro contracts with daily, monthly, and quarterly expirations will be available. Since launch, SOL and XRP futures have totaled over 38.5 billion dollars in cumulative notional (data updated as of September 17, 2025). Objective: more liquidity, advanced hedging tools, and broader access for institutional and retail traders.

With increasing volumes and growing institutional demand, CME Group announces the debut of options on Solana and XRP futures starting from October 13, 2025. It is the first expansion of CME’s cryptocurrency options beyond Bitcoin and Ether: a move designed to strengthen the regulated environment for altcoins and enhance market depth, as highlighted by Cointelegraph. In this context, the initiative aims to consolidate traders’ confidence.

According to the data collected by our research team and compared with market feeds, the growth in volumes and open interest on SOL and XRP contracts has been continuous from March-May 2025; the cumulative notionals mentioned above refer to data updated as of September 17, 2025. Industry analysts observe that the introduction of options on regulated markets tends to improve liquidity and provide more robust price references in the quarter following the listing. We have verified the consistency of the statistics by cross-referencing CME reports with major market data platforms.

What CME Launches: Products, Expirations, Availability

Start Date : October 13, 2025 (launch subject to regulatory process, pending approval according to the self-certification procedures of the CFTC and CME Clearing checks).

: October 13, 2025 (launch subject to regulatory process, pending approval according to the self-certification procedures of the CFTC and CME Clearing checks). Instruments : options on Solana and XRP futures, available in standard and micro formats.

: options on Solana and XRP futures, available in and formats. Expirations : daily, monthly, and quarterly, for hedging strategies and positioning.

: daily, monthly, and quarterly, for strategies and positioning. Conditions: the listing is subject to the regulatory approval process, which includes self-certification procedures and internal risk controls at CME Clearing.

“Significant growth and increasing liquidity,” stated Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group, commenting on the increase in volumes and open interest on SOL and XRP.

Regulatory Calendar and Status

The launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, with the listing subject to the self-certification procedures required by CFTC regulations and CME Clearing’s internal risk controls. In the absence of issues, the listing will proceed as planned; any criticalities could lead to delays for further checks. That said, the roadmap is already defined.

This setup reduces uncertainty for traders and allows for more transparent planning of hedging strategies. It should be noted that the outcome of the process may affect the initial operational scope.

Why It Is a Turning Point for US Crypto Derivatives

The introduction of options on altcoins in a regulated environment marks a step towards greater market maturity, beyond the traditional dominance of BTC and ETH. In this context, institutional desks and managers can more precisely calibrate risk and exposure on tokens with volatility profiles different from Bitcoin and Ether.

Simultaneously, several US operators have expanded the offering of derivatives on cryptocurrencies, confirming a growing competition on products for risk management. The entry of CME with options on SOL and XRP could promote further liquidity in the onshore market, creating new opportunities for pricing and hedging.

How SOL and XRP Futures Options Work

Basic Mechanics

Options grant the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying futures at a predetermined price by the expiration date. The availability of standard and micro contracts allows for both discretionary strategies and granular hedging, adaptable to portfolios of different sizes.

Deadlines and Structures

The structure includes daily, monthly, and quarterly expirations, for both short-term and long-term operations. This allows for optimization of the gamma, theta, and vega parameters and a more refined management of exposure to market events. Yet, the selection of expirations remains crucial for the effectiveness of the strategies.

Liquidity: the key numbers of 2025

SOL futures : over 540,000 contracts traded since launch (starting from March 2025) for a cumulative notional of approximately 22.3 billion dollars ; in August 2025, an average of 9,000 contracts per day was recorded.

: over contracts traded since launch (starting from March 2025) for a cumulative notional of approximately ; in August 2025, an average of was recorded. XRP futures: more than 370,000 contracts traded (since launch in May 2025), with a total notional value of approximately 16.2 billion dollars and a record open interest of 942 million dollars in August 2025.

Context and Comparison with BTC and ETH

Options on Bitcoin and Ether remain the core of liquidity on CME. The introduction of options on SOL and XRP expands the offering, outlining a more detailed volatility curve among large-cap altcoins, with potential positive effects on overall volumes and inter-asset strategies (spreads and correlations). Indeed, greater depth can also aid in price formation.

Who benefits: institutional vs retail

Institutionals : they will be able to implement dynamic hedges on spot positions and ETPs, using delta‑hedged structures, calendar and diagonal spreads to respond to market events.

: they will be able to implement dynamic hedges on spot positions and ETPs, using structures, calendar and diagonal spreads to respond to market events. Retail trader evolution: they will benefit from access to micro contracts to manage risk and adjust the position size, with more efficient margins compared to unregulated instruments.

Risks and Points to Monitor

Concentration of liquidity in the earliest maturities, with possible gaps in the curve.

of liquidity in the earliest maturities, with possible in the curve. Possible price discrepancies (bases and tracking) between CME futures and offshore spot markets in stress situations.

Evolution of the US regulatory framework and impacts on listing and margin requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions (Quick FAQ)

What the new options actually offer

Tools for hedging and strategies on the volatility of SOL and XRP futures, with diversified strikes and expirations to optimize the risk/reward ratio.

Who can trade them

Clients enabled for CME derivatives markets through recognized brokers. Margin requirements and eligibility depend on the intermediary and jurisdiction.

What is the regulatory status

The listing is subject to a self‑certification procedure managed by the CFTC and the internal risk management controls of CME Clearing. The timing remains subject to any observations by the supervisory authority.