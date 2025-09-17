Coffee Session on Consumer Apps Powered by Chain Abstraction & AI

Some of the leading Web3 projects and ecosystem builders will gather for an exclusive side event at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 to discuss the intersection of chain abstraction, artificial intelligence (AI), and consumer applications.

The event will feature thought leaders and innovators from across the industry, including representatives from NEAR, PublicAI, Rhea Finance, Dew Finance, BNB Chain, and Assembly Labs.

Designed as an intimate and interactive session, the event will highlight how AI and chain abstraction are shaping the future of consumer-facing applications in Web3—making them simpler, smarter, and more accessible for a global audience.

Event Agenda (KST)

1:00 – 2:00 PM — Registration & arrivals (via Luma)

— Registration & arrivals (via Luma) 2:00 – 2:30 PM — Panel Session featuring partners and advisors

— Panel Session featuring partners and advisors 2:30 – 4:00 PM — Networking & community engagement

Featured Speakers

David , Founder of Assembly Labs

, Founder of Assembly Labs Walter , BD, BNB Chain

, BD, BNB Chain Bowen , Advisor, Rhea Finance

, Advisor, Rhea Finance Edward , Co-Founder of Meteor & Dew Finance

, Co-Founder of Meteor & Dew Finance Jordan, Co-Founder & CMO of PublicAI

“Consumer adoption is the ultimate milestone for Web3, and technologies like chain abstraction and AI are crucial to bridging the gap between users and decentralized applications,” said Bowen, Advisor at RHEA Finance. “This session is an opportunity to align perspectives across ecosystems and build a shared vision for the future.”

The Coffee Session is presented by RHEA Finance with special support from Assembly Labs.

Registration

Attendance is free but requires registration via Luma.