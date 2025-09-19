Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken a step closer to mainstream finance after Coinbase introduced regulated futures for the token under the “1k Shib Index.” Lucie, the Shiba Inu market lead, argues that this development places SHIB on the same regulatory path that Bitcoin and Ethereum followed before winning approval for their spot ETFs. Her remarks have triggered speculation about whether SHIB could eventually see a U.S.

