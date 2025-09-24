The post Coinbase CEO: Bitcoin Could Hit $1M by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Coinbase CEO: Bitcoin Could Hit $1M by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts Bitcoin may reach $1,000,000 by 2030, fueled by growing institutional adoption, ETF inflows, and its limited supply. He believes rising inflation and economic uncertainty are pushing investors to view Bitcoin as a reliable store of value. Armstrong also points to halving cycles and expanding developer activity as key drivers of growth. Though he notes regulatory hurdles and volatility remain, he is confident Bitcoin’s scarcity alongside increasing demand could trigger a historic price surge. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/coinbase-ceo-bitcoin-could-hit-1m-by-2030/ The post Coinbase CEO: Bitcoin Could Hit $1M by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Coinbase CEO: Bitcoin Could Hit $1M by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts Bitcoin may reach $1,000,000 by 2030, fueled by growing institutional adoption, ETF inflows, and its limited supply. He believes rising inflation and economic uncertainty are pushing investors to view Bitcoin as a reliable store of value. Armstrong also points to halving cycles and expanding developer activity as key drivers of growth. Though he notes regulatory hurdles and volatility remain, he is confident Bitcoin’s scarcity alongside increasing demand could trigger a historic price surge. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/coinbase-ceo-bitcoin-could-hit-1m-by-2030/