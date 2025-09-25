The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has excited the crypto community by making a bold prediction about the future value of Bitcoin. Armstrong predicts that, given current market conditions and progress, the leading cryptocurrency could reach $1 million by 2030. Armstrong urged investors to “think long term,” explaining the key rationale behind the ambitious target in an interview with Fox Business. The Coinbase CEO stated that there are “major supporting factors” that will increase Bitcoin’s value, basing his prediction on three key factors: Regulatory Clarity: Armstrong said emerging regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency market is a major factor. He noted that the US stablecoin “Genius Act” and the broader market structure legislation currently under discussion in the Senate will be a significant turning point for the industry. Institutional Money Flow (Bitcoin ETFs): He noted that the recent launch of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has accelerated the flow of institutional capital into Bitcoin. Armstrong added that Coinbase powers approximately 80% of the ETFs in the market and that he believes this flow will continue. US Strategic Reserve: If the US government were to start holding a “strategic Bitcoin reserve,” he suggested, it would “massively increase” demand and other G20 countries would likely follow suit. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-predicts-bitcoin-will-reach-1-million/The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has excited the crypto community by making a bold prediction about the future value of Bitcoin. Armstrong predicts that, given current market conditions and progress, the leading cryptocurrency could reach $1 million by 2030. Armstrong urged investors to “think long term,” explaining the key rationale behind the ambitious target in an interview with Fox Business. The Coinbase CEO stated that there are “major supporting factors” that will increase Bitcoin’s value, basing his prediction on three key factors: Regulatory Clarity: Armstrong said emerging regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency market is a major factor. He noted that the US stablecoin “Genius Act” and the broader market structure legislation currently under discussion in the Senate will be a significant turning point for the industry. Institutional Money Flow (Bitcoin ETFs): He noted that the recent launch of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has accelerated the flow of institutional capital into Bitcoin. Armstrong added that Coinbase powers approximately 80% of the ETFs in the market and that he believes this flow will continue. US Strategic Reserve: If the US government were to start holding a “strategic Bitcoin reserve,” he suggested, it would “massively increase” demand and other G20 countries would likely follow suit. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-predicts-bitcoin-will-reach-1-million/

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 10:32

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has excited the crypto community by making a bold prediction about the future value of Bitcoin.

Armstrong predicts that, given current market conditions and progress, the leading cryptocurrency could reach $1 million by 2030.

Armstrong urged investors to “think long term,” explaining the key rationale behind the ambitious target in an interview with Fox Business.

The Coinbase CEO stated that there are “major supporting factors” that will increase Bitcoin’s value, basing his prediction on three key factors:

  • Regulatory Clarity: Armstrong said emerging regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency market is a major factor. He noted that the US stablecoin “Genius Act” and the broader market structure legislation currently under discussion in the Senate will be a significant turning point for the industry.
  • Institutional Money Flow (Bitcoin ETFs): He noted that the recent launch of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has accelerated the flow of institutional capital into Bitcoin. Armstrong added that Coinbase powers approximately 80% of the ETFs in the market and that he believes this flow will continue.
  • US Strategic Reserve: If the US government were to start holding a “strategic Bitcoin reserve,” he suggested, it would “massively increase” demand and other G20 countries would likely follow suit.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-predicts-bitcoin-will-reach-1-million/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.936+1.76%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3785-4.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012633+5.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$999.71+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,585.92+0.92%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies