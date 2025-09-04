Coinbase CEO: Developers who don't use AI will be fired

PANews reported on September 4 that Fortune magazine reported last week that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed on the "Cheeky Pint" podcast hosted by Stripe co-founder and president John Collison that he gave employees a week to start using an artificial intelligence programming assistant, and those who failed to do so would be fired. Armstrong has said that he hopes to fully implement AI technology in the company, and he is one of many CEOs of technology companies who urge employees to quickly adapt to technological changes. Although some have criticized Armstrong's approach as too tough, he said that at least this incident clarified the importance of AI at Coinbase. In addition to requiring the use of artificial intelligence programming assistants, Coinbase also holds a monthly "AI Speed Run" where an employee who is good at applying the technology holds a seminar for other employees of the company.

Earlier today , Armstrong said it plans to increase the proportion of AI-generated code per day from 40% to over 50% by October.