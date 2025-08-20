Coinbase CEO Hails XRP Perpetual Futures Launch as Great Progress

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/20 20:35
U
U$0.0179-14.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-0.54%
XRP
XRP$2.925-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022368+5.85%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000418+1.97%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong applauds the exchange’s move to add XRP and Solana to its perpetual futures offering in the United States.  For context, Coinbase recently added XRP and Solana to the list of supported assets for perpetual-style futures. Notably, the inclusion of XRP and Solana raises the total number of assets available for perpetual futures to four.  The San Francisco-based exchange launched the perpetual futures offering for U.S. customers last month, with initial support for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Less than a month after this launch, Coinbase has now expanded the offering to include XRP and Solana.  Coinbase CEO Calls XRP and Solana Perpetual Futures US Launch Great Progress  According to the announcement, U.S. traders can open and hold XRP perpetual futures, with a leverage of up to 5x and no monthly contract expiration.  The XRP perpetual futures are offered through the Coinbase Derivatives platform, which is licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This implies that the perpetual futures offering for XRP and Solana will be regulated under CFTC rules.  Reacting, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong applauded the initiative, describing the latest expansion in the United States as “great progress.”  https://twitter.com/brian_armstrong/status/1957894005024338417 Previous Perpetual Futures Support  Notably, the Coinbase perpetual futures offering has been available in several eligible countries other than the United States.  In October 2023, the exchange granted customers in eligible international jurisdictions access to its perpetual futures offering, which initially supported four assets such as XRP, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.  Despite launching perpetual futures in other countries, Coinbase did not introduce a similar offering in the U.S. due to regulatory concerns. As the United States makes significant progress in regulating the crypto market, Coinbase launched perpetual futures for U.S. customers last month, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum. The exchange has now expanded the offering to include XRP and Solana.  The perpetual futures offering is not the first time Coinbase has extended derivative support for XRP. Earlier this year, the leading exchange launched self-certified XRP futures in the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 