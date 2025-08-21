Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is the latest crypto figure to predict a $1 million Bitcoin, but an analyst warns investors to stay grounded.

While Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has become the latest crypto executive to predict Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030, one crypto analyst warns investors should not get ahead of themselves after Bitcoin fell to $112,676 this week, retreating 9% from its all-time high.

“The rough idea I have in my head is that we’ll see a million-dollar Bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong told John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday.

Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin (BTC) prediction, including clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.”

