Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/13 22:30
The post Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Examining App Store activity is one of the easiest ways to gauge crypto use. Over the past several months, the Coinbase and Phantom Wallet apps have consistently been among the most searched-for finance apps globally. The rising demand for mobile-based trading platforms has been powering this trend.

With booming interest in new wallets and exchanges, Digitap is rising to prominence as a promising altcoin. The $TAP presale has garnered significant attention, having already surpassed $80,000 in investment. Traders and investors are already starting to see Digitap as the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2025. And it is one of the largest app store competitors, which could rival companies like Coinbase and Phantom.

Reasons Why Coinbase and Phantom Wallet Are at the Top of App Store Searches

Coinbase has always been the go-to app for millions of inexperienced crypto users who are looking to invest in crypto because of its name recognition. Fiat ramps, simple design, and wide asset support are just some of the features that make Coinbase feel like a traditional banking app. 

Meanwhile, Phantom Wallet has successfully attracted the Web3 community. It has been successful due to its clean interface and its specific targeting of the Solana ecosystem, which has contributed to its widespread use among NFT collectors and DeFi users.

Both these apps have shown that platforms that win prioritize a user-friendly experience. A user needs not only access to the assets but also wants fast transactions, privacy, and low fees. Digitap has leveraged and built upon these aspects to its advantage, creating a model that showcases the best of both Coinbase and Phantom.

Digitap as an Investment: Why $TAP Is Turning Heads

For those eager to know the best crypto to invest in right now, Digitap is gaining the spotlight as the world’s first omni-bank, blurring the distinction between fiat and crypto. And Digitap follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps with a fixed supply of two billion tokens. 

Digitap burns 50 percent of the profits from the open market to permanently reduce the supply. This change results in the deflationary mechanism, where the app growth rate will be directly proportional to the token scarcity.

Visit Digitap Presale

Digitap’s Features are More Than Just Another Wallet

The most attractive feature of Digitap is that it focuses on real-world utility. Fiat banking, crypto, and privacy-first infrastructure all within a single app. By using the app, users can instantly swap their crypto for fiat or vice versa. No third-party platforms are needed. It enables customers to access their money and get into digital currency trading easily.

Cashback promotions, VIP levels with airplane lounge access, and concierge services. $TAP stakers receive all these benefits and more, as well as a passive income flow. This set of features and functions positions Digitap not only as a possible winner of the App Store competition but also as one of the best crypto investments.

Conclusion: Could Digitap Be the Next App Store Star?

While Phantom Wallet and Coinbase are popular today on Apple store searches, Digitap is quickly catching up. With a live app, sustainable tokenomics, and comprehensive crypto services, it is a perfect candidate to become a future leader in mobile finance. With the presale open now and $TAP available for $0.0125, it appears to be one of the best crypto investment opportunities for 2025.

Learn more about $TAP here:

Visit Digitap.app Presale | Join the Community

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
