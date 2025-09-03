Coinbase launches futures product combining tech stocks with crypto exposure

Coinbase will launch Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures to create the first US-listed futures product that combines traditional equities and crypto exposure, according to a Sept. 2 announcement.

The product will debut on Sept. 22, arriving less than two months after Coinbase began offering CFTC-regulated perpetuals to US customers in July.

The hybrid index tracks 10 equally weighted components: the seven largest US technology companies, known as the “Magnificent Seven,” Coinbase’s own stock, and BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Each component represents 10% of the index, with quarterly rebalancing to maintain equal weightings.

The Magnificent Seven stocks include Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, and Tesla. The cryptocurrency exposure is provided through the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), offering indirect access to the two largest digital assets by market capitalization.

Product structure

Coinbase positions the product as addressing investor demand for dual exposure to traditional financial instruments and digital assets.

The company stated that no US-listed derivative previously offered access to both equities and cryptocurrencies within a futures product.

The monthly cash-settled contracts represent $1 multiplied by the index value. At an example index price of $3,000, each contract would carry a notional value of $3,000. MarketVector serves as the official index provider for calculation and maintenance.

The launch builds on Coinbase’s derivatives expansion following its July introduction of CFTC-regulated perpetual contracts for US customers.

Those products offer up to 10x leverage with 0.02% fees on major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Coinbase frames the equity index futures as marking “the next evolution of our product suite” and paving the way for multi-asset derivatives that broaden access and efficiency for investors.

The company promises to expand availability to retail users in the coming months after the initial launch through partner platforms.

