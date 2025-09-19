Coinbase Launches USDC On-Chain Lending Service

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase has launched an on-chain USDC lending service. Users can borrow USDC on the Base chain through the Morpho and Steakhouse Financial protocols, with current annualized returns up to 10.8% . Funds will be linked to the Morpho protocol from the Coinbase smart contract wallet and allocated by Steakhouse Financial to different markets to optimize returns. Users can withdraw funds at any time. This service is currently available in the United States (excluding New York State), Bermuda, and some other countries.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.