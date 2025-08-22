Coinbase tightens workforce security after North Korea remote-worker threats

Coinbase is reinforcing security after North Korean hackers exploited its remote work policy, with CEO Brian Armstrong outlining stricter hiring measures.
Coinbase, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is seeing a new wave of threats from North Korean hackers seeking remote employment with the company.
North Korean IT workers are increasingly targeting Coinbase’s remote worker policy to gain access to its sensitive systems.
In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is rethinking the crypto exchange’s internal security measures, including requiring all workers to receive in-person training in the US, while people with access to sensitive systems will be required to hold US citizenship and submit to fingerprinting.
