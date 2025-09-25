The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC. For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of …The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC. For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of …

Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/25 02:13
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08482-0.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218+3.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.13785+2.73%
Particl
PART$0.1995+1.52%
Coinbase Policy Chief Calls Stablecoin Fears a Banking Myth

The post Coinbase to Launch AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins on Sept 29, Breaking Dollar Dominance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Coinbase is taking a major step to make crypto feel more familiar to everyday users. It announced that it will add two fiat-backed stablecoins, the Australian dollar-based (AUDD) and the Singapore dollar-backed (XSGD) to its trading platform starting September 29, 2025, at 19:00 UTC.

For Coinbase, this isn’t just another token listing, it’s part of a bigger plan to bring a billion people into crypto by letting them transact in the money they already know and use.

Coinbase to List AUDD and XSGD Stablecoins

Through a blog post, Coinbase reveals that AUDD is issued by AUDC Pty Ltd, fully backed 1:1 by Australian dollar reserves. Meanwhile, XSGD, developed by StraitsX, is tied to the Singapore dollar and recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

It also fits into Singapore’s new Single Currency Stablecoin regulatory framework, a rare case of crypto tokens aligning neatly with government rules.

However, this move significantly reduces friction for Australians and Singaporeans converting between fiat and crypto. 

According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Coinbase, over 70% of crypto holders in these countries want local stablecoins they can actively use, addressing both day-to-day and cross-border payment needs.

How Users Will Benefit

  • Direct 1:1 conversion of AUD → AUDD and SGD → XSGD on Coinbase, no forex fees.
  • Access to multi-currency liquidity pools, including XSGD/USDC on Aerodrome Finance.
  • Wider adoption of local stablecoins in payments, settlements, and DeFi use cases.
  • Regulatory clarity for XSGD, one of the few stablecoins with official approval in Southeast Asia.

Breaking Away from the Dollar Grip

The stablecoin market has exploded, hitting $250 billion in value this year after processing more than $30 trillion in transactions in 2024. But here’s the catch: nearly all of it runs on the U.S. dollar. 

That leaves people outside the U.S. paying extra for conversions and missing out on the convenience of transacting in their own money.

Coinbase wants to change that. With AUDD and XSGD, users in Australia and Singapore will soon be able to convert their local dollars into these stablecoins on Coinbase without paying fees.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4727+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+3.11%
MetYa
MET$0.2324+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1176+1.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Share
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0.016504+32.33%
Union
U$0.010235+1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+1.76%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO