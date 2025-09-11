Coinbase to List KMNO and DOLO

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to an official announcement, Coinbase announced that it will launch spot trading of Kamino (KMNO) and Dolomite (DOLO) on September 11, 2025. The KMNO-USD and DOLO-USD trading pairs will be available on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time in regions where liquidity conditions are met and trading is supported.

