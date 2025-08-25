CoinGecko Reveals the Hottest Altcoins Grabbing Investor Attention

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 13:14
Prompt
PROMPT$0.3464+3.99%
Beldex
BDX$0.07715+0.73%
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.24235+2.21%
Solana
SOL$203.28-2.17%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00449-8.36%
Altcoins

Crypto traders have been busy scanning the markets, and data from CoinGecko shows which tokens are dominating search trends right now.

The list not only highlights big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also spotlights unexpected projects climbing the ranks of investor curiosity.

Top Movers in CoinGecko’s Search Trends

CoinGecko’s latest snapshot of user searches shows a mix of major assets and lesser-known tokens gaining traction:

  • Wayfinder (PROMPT) – $83.3M market cap
  • Beldex (BDX) – $539.3M
  • Ethereum (ETH) – $581.1B
  • Bio Protocol (BIO) – $489.4M
  • Solana (SOL) – $111.5B
  • Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $2.1B
  • Memecoin (MEME) – $211.4M
  • Sui (SUI) – $12.7B
  • Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.27T
  • Altura (ALU) – $40.4M
  • Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $14.7B
  • Aerodrome Finance (AERO) – $1.27B
  • XRP (XRP) – $179.6B
  • Chainlink (LINK) – $17.4B
  • Pepe (PEPE) – $4.5B

Spotlight: Bio Protocol (BIO) Steals the Show

Among the trending tokens, Bio Protocol (BIO) has been the breakout surprise. The project exploded with a 128.8% rally over the past week, catapulting it into the spotlight and drawing a surge of investor interest.

While heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate market cap rankings, BIO’s sudden rise underscores how quickly attention can shift toward smaller, fast-moving projects.

With meme coins, gaming tokens, and DeFi projects all making appearances in the most-searched list, the data suggests that traders are casting a wide net across different narratives in search of the next big move.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/coingecko-reveals-the-hottest-altcoins-grabbing-investor-attention/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$112,011.56-2.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-3.23%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

Metaplanet added 103 Bitcoin worth $11.8m on Monday, lifting its total holdings to 18,991 BTC valued at over $2.14b.
NEAR
NEAR$2.558-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,011.56-2.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00671-3.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 13:15
Share
3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

A busy week lies ahead on the United States economic calendar, with key inflation data due while markets remain buoyed from recent Federal Reserve chair comments.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 12:47
Share

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

Top Performing Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, SHIB, DOGE, TRON