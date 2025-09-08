The post CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
CoinShares is set to move its listing to a U.S. exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vine Hill Capital and a new entity, Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion. Shareholders of CoinShares may hold up to 91.6% of the merged company. A $50 million private placement is also planned. The transaction is expected to close by December 2025, marking a strategic shift to access the U.S. market and institutional investors.
