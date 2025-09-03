Conflux Proposal Could Bring Public Firms Into Its Ecosystem

Blockchain

Conflux is preparing a new chapter for its ecosystem. The foundation behind the CFX token has floated a proposal that would see the network’s ecosystem fund link up with publicly traded corporations, giving the project exposure well beyond its crypto-native roots.

Unlike past initiatives that concentrated on Hong Kong or U.S.-listed firms, the new framework leaves the door open to partnerships across multiple stock markets worldwide. The goal is not simply to attract capital, but to build long-term collaborations that can expand CFX’s role in traditional finance and digital infrastructure.

What the Partnerships Could Include

The foundation highlighted four areas where public companies could integrate with Conflux:

Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) to hold CFX on balance sheets

Proof-of-Stake node operations that contribute to securing the network

Liquidity services on-chain, boosting market depth

Real-world asset (RWA) management, tying tokenized products into the ecosystem

To underscore commitment, any CFX moved into corporate treasuries would be locked for at least four years, a measure aimed at discouraging quick flips and signaling long-term alignment.

Community Vote on the Horizon

Nothing is final yet. The proposal will be subject to a governance vote, with details expected soon. Conflux urged token holders to get involved, framing the initiative as a pivotal decision that could shape the network’s future direction.

Why It Matters

If approved, the plan could mark one of the first attempts by a major blockchain foundation to integrate directly with public company treasuries and operations. For Conflux, it represents a chance to build credibility with institutions while also strengthening the token’s role in both crypto and traditional markets.



Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

