CRED MINER Ushers in a New Era of “Zero-Barrier” Cloud Mining, Offering $12 in Free Mining Rewards!

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 01:39
Credora
CRED$0.000057-74.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,836.02+1.25%
Sign
SIGN$0.076+1.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12415-4.33%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003765-0.89%
ERA
ERA$0.72+1.33%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014426+3.44%
bitcoin-mining

With Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs in 2025, the world is entering a new cryptocurrency bull market. Many investors are still waiting and wondering: “I don’t have mining machines, skills, or funds. Can I still catch this wave?”

cred4

The answer is—of course!

CRED MINER, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, has officially launched its free cloud mining platform, offering “zero barriers to entry, no equipment, no electricity.” It allows you to easily earn daily returns on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin without investing heavily.

Highlight 1: Sign up and receive $12 in hashrate, generating $0.66 in automatic daily returns!

New users simply register an account (official website here)

https://www.credminer.com

Sign up and get $12 for free worth of cloud computing power, with no investment required, and automatic daily returns (approximately $0.66). Experience the true “zero-risk + pure passive income” experience.

Highlight 2: High-Yield Hashrate Contracts with Amazing Returns

From starting at $100 to Super Contracts up to $30,000, CRED MINER offers a variety of flexible contract options, catering to both beginners and institutional investors. Below are some real-world examples of returns:

cred3

Highlight 3: Daily Settlement and Withdrawal at Any Time, Flexible Funding with No Lock-Up

All mining profits are automatically settled daily. You can withdraw them at any time or automatically reinvest them, compounding your profits and achieving truly sustainable, long-term passive income.

Highlight 4: Users in over 160 countries worldwide, Eco-Friendly Mining

CRED MINER’s partner mining farms are located in Northern Europe, Africa, North America, and other regions, powered by 100% green energy such as hydropower, wind power, and solar power. Most importantly, the platform uses military-grade cold wallet custody to ensure the security of your funds and data.

Start your passive income journey today!

Register for free and claim your first Bitcoin earnings!

https://www.credminer.com

Contact us: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08904+4.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382+2.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26844+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1578-6.79%
Union
U$0.016395-18.37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02081+3.07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,843.95+1.36%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289+2.48%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025