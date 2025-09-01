Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Analysis: Focus on non-farm payroll and unemployment data this Friday. The current crypto market correction shows no signs of ending.

PANews reported on September 1st that Adam, a macroeconomic researcher at Greeks.live, posted an analysis on the X platform, stating that this week will be filled with macroeconomic events, with Friday's non-farm payroll and unemployment data being particularly important. The Federal Reserve will have a significant impact on the macro market this month, and this will have a more direct impact on the crypto market. Regarding crypto, WLFI's September 1st launch on the Ethereum mainnet is worth noting. As the most important recent TGE project, the massive amount of new tokens will need to absorb existing market capital, creating significant market pressure. The implied volatility of major BTC maturities has stabilized at 37%, while ETH's major maturities have fallen below 70%, and in the short term, even below 65%, but it remains nearly double that of BTC. The correction has lasted for over half a month and shows no signs of ending. Short-term options offer a good bargain. Near-term options are suitable for directional analysis, offering limited losses and unlimited profits, making them very practical in the current market.