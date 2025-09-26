This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 00:54
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007579-4.87%
Aster
ASTER$2.0029-11.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$29.77-13.30%

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion.

Summary
  • The crypto crash is happening amid fears that the Fed may not cut rates as many times as expected.
  • It also accelerated amid rising liquidations in the crypto market.
  • The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen this week.

Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster (ASTER), and Dogecoin (DOGE) falling by over 10%. 

Avalanche has plunged by 16% from its highest point this month, while Aster and Dogecoin have fallen by over 15% in the same period.

Crypto crash triggered by hawkish Fed officials’ statement

One major reason for the crypto crash is the fear that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as many times as it hinted in its meeting last week.

In a statement this week, Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed was still concerned about inflation. Other Fed officials, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee, urged the bank to exercise caution when cutting rates.

Their message was that U.S. inflation remains high and that the labor market is still tight, with the unemployment rate hovering at 4.3%.

Cryptocurrencies do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates, as that leads to a risk-on sentiment.

Falling Crypto Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin and altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin also plunged as sentiment in the industry worsened. This situation is demonstrated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has dived from this month’s high of 73 to 41. It is at risk of plunging to the fear area.

In most cases, cryptocurrencies drop when the index moves to the fear zone. In contrast, most coins rally when there is greed, as this stimulates fear of missing out among investors.

Crypto market falling amid strong liquidations

The other reason why the crypto market is going down is that liquidations have jumped this week. Crypto liquidations jumped by 100% on Thursday to $585 million. 

Crypto liquidations

Liquidations also jumped by over 800% on Monday to more than $1.65 billion. Avalanche had liquidations worth over $9.4 million on Monday and $5.5 million on Thursday.

Similarly, Dogecoin liquidations jumped to $58.6 million and $11.8 million on the two days, respectively. 

Soaring liquidations are bearish for the crypto market, as they mean that long positions are being closed. Also, traders often stay on the sidelines when this happens. Data shows that the futures open interest of all coins fell by 2% on Thursday to $203 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.010607-32.11%
Propy
PRO$0.7762-7.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-9.12%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Share
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-1.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22786-6.37%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Share
AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain Blockchain technology has revolutionized the way businesses and individuals execute digital transactions. Among its most groundbreaking innovations are smart contracts — self-executing digital agreements that automatically enforce the terms encoded within them. While traditional smart contracts have already transformed industries like finance and supply chain, the integration of artificial intelligence is pushing this technology into a new era. AI-Powered Smart Contracts are now redefining how agreements are executed, optimized, and secured, offering unprecedented efficiency, trust, and automation. This article delves into the evolution, applications, and future potential of AI-Powered Smart Contracts, highlighting how AI-driven smart contracts are reshaping blockchain ecosystems. What Are AI-Powered Smart Contracts? AI-Powered Smart Contracts are digital agreements that leverage artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of traditional smart contracts. Unlike conventional smart contracts, which follow pre-defined rules, AI-powered versions can analyze complex datasets, adapt to changing conditions, and execute decisions autonomously. This innovation introduces a layer of intelligence, enabling contracts to manage more dynamic, sophisticated, and context-aware interactions. Key features include:Autonomous contract execution based on real-time data Integration with AI blockchain automation tools Ability to create intelligent legal agreements that understand context By combining AI and blockchain, these contracts offer higher efficiency, lower operational costs, and greater security. How AI-Driven Smart Contracts Work? At their core, AI-driven smart contracts operate on blockchain networks, ensuring immutability, transparency, and decentralization. The AI component analyzes historical and real-time data to make informed decisions, automate processes, and predict potential issues before they&nbsp;occur. For example, in a supply chain scenario, AI can monitor shipment data and automatically release payments only when delivery conditions are met. This combination of blockchain’s trustless environment and AI’s decision-making capabilities enables self-executing digital contracts to operate seamlessly without human intervention. Key Advantages of AI-Powered Smart Contracts The integration of AI into smart contracts provides numerous benefits across industries: 1. Autonomous Contract ExecutionAutonomous contract execution allows agreements to be carried out automatically when pre-defined conditions are met. This cuts out intermediaries and reduces potential human&nbsp;errors. 2. Smart Contract OptimizationSmart contract optimization is achieved through AI algorithms that continuously analyze performance, identify inefficiencies, and suggest improvements. This ensures contracts remain effective and adaptive to changing conditions. 3. AI-Driven Decentralized Finance (DeFi)In AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, AI-powered contracts can manage lending, borrowing, and trading activities automatically. By predicting market trends and adjusting terms dynamically, these contracts maximize returns while minimizing risk. 4. Predictive Analytics in Smart ContractsUsing predictive analytics in smart contracts, AI can forecast potential breaches, defaults, or disputes. This foresight enables proactive measures, improving reliability and reducing operational disruptions. 5. AI Trustless TransactionsAI trustless transactions combine blockchain’s security with AI’s intelligence, allowing secure, verifiable, and automated transactions without the need for centralized authorities. 6. Automated Dispute Resolution with AIAutomated dispute resolution with AI enables contracts to assess conflicts, evaluate evidence, and propose resolutions autonomously. This reduces legal costs and accelerates conflict resolution. 7. Intelligent Legal AgreementsAI transforms standard agreements into intelligent legal agreements capable of interpreting complex terms and adapting clauses based on context, making them more versatile and reliable. Applications Across Industries 1. Finance and BankingIn finance, AI-powered smart contracts streamline processes such as loans, insurance claims, and securities trading. They enable self-executing digital contracts that automate payments, risk assessments, and compliance checks. By leveraging predictive analytics, banks can anticipate defaults and adjust contract terms proactively. 2. Supply Chain ManagementAI-driven contracts monitor supply chains in real time, ensuring transparency and accountability. Autonomous contract execution releases payments automatically when shipments are delivered and verified, reducing fraud and&nbsp;delays. 3. Legal and ComplianceLaw firms and enterprises use intelligent legal agreements to automate contract drafting, review, and enforcement. Automated dispute resolution with AI accelerates litigation processes and reduces human workload. 4. Real EstateProperty transactions benefit from AI blockchain automation, enabling trustless transactions, automated escrow management, and predictive risk analysis for buyers and&nbsp;sellers. 5. HealthcareIn healthcare, AI-powered contracts facilitate patient data sharing, insurance claim processing, and service-level agreements. They ensure compliance while maintaining security and&nbsp;privacy. AI Blockchain Integration: Enhancing Smart Contracts Blockchain AI integration combines the immutability and decentralization of blockchain with the intelligence and adaptability of AI. This integration enables: Real-time data analysis for contract execution Continuous optimization and error detection Adaptive contracts that learn and evolve over&nbsp;time This synergy ensures that AI-powered smart contracts are not only secure but also smarter, more responsive, and capable of handling complex business scenarios. Challenges and Considerations While AI-powered smart contracts offer significant advantages, there are challenges to&nbsp;address: Data Quality: AI algorithms require accurate and high-quality data for decision-making. Poor data can lead to incorrect execution. Complexity: Integrating AI into smart contracts requires sophisticated programming and expertise in both blockchain and&nbsp;AI. Regulatory Compliance: Legal frameworks for AI-driven contracts are still evolving, making compliance a critical consideration. Security: While blockchain ensures immutability, AI components can be vulnerable if not properly&nbsp;secured. Addressing these challenges is essential for the successful deployment of AI-powered smart contracts. Future of AI-Powered Smart Contracts The future of blockchain is inseparable from AI. Innovations in machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics will make AI-powered smart contracts more intelligent, adaptive, and efficient. Future developments may&nbsp;include: Fully autonomous AI-driven smart contracts capable of handling complex multi-party agreements Integration with IoT devices for real-time, automated decision-making Enhanced AI algorithms for smart contract optimization and risk mitigation Broader adoption in industries like logistics, healthcare, finance, and legal&nbsp;services As adoption grows, businesses that leverage these technologies will gain a competitive edge by reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and improving trust. Conclusion AI-powered smart contracts represent the next frontier of blockchain innovation. By combining the transparency and security of blockchain with the intelligence of AI, businesses can achieve autonomous contract execution, smart contract optimization, and AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi). These contracts facilitate self-executing digital contracts, predictive analytics, AI trustless transactions, and automated dispute resolution with AI, transforming industries from finance to supply chain management. The integration of AI and blockchain is no longer a futuristic concept — it is happening now, offering intelligent legal agreements, faster execution, and smarter, adaptive contracts. For businesses seeking efficiency, security, and innovation, AI-powered smart contracts are the ultimate solution to reshape the future of digital agreements. AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-9.12%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004709-5.19%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12122+0.14%
Share
Medium2025/09/26 00:47
Share

Trending News

More

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch