Crypto ETFs Cool off as Investors Pull $73 Million From Bitcoin and Ether Funds

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 12:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028-0.55%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08383-2.20%
RedStone
RED$0.3615-2.63%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010751+8.48%

After more than a week of relentless inflows, both bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) closed Friday in the red. Net outflows totaled $14 million for bitcoin ETFs and $59 million for ether ETFs, ending their recent winning streaks.

Red Friday: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Post First Net Outflows After Multi-Day Surge

The flood of capital into crypto ETFs finally slowed on Friday, Aug. 15. After eight straight days of gains for ether ETFs and seven for bitcoin ETFs, both asset classes slipped into negative territory to wrap up the week. Investors pulled a combined $73 million, signaling a brief pause in what has otherwise been a historic run of inflows.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $114.40 million stream into Blackrock’s IBIT, once again the clear favorite among institutions. But the strength there wasn’t enough to overcome sizeable redemptions. Grayscale’s GBTC shed $81.82 million, while Ark 21shares’ ARKB lost $46.71 million, leaving the group with a net $14.13 million outflow. Trading volumes remained heavy at $3.28 billion, though total net assets slipped to $151.98 billion.

Ether ETFs faced a sharper reversal. Despite a $338.09 million surge into Blackrock’s ETHA, heavy redemptions across multiple funds dragged the group lower.

Fidelity’s FETH posted a steep $272.23 million outflow, while Grayscale’s ETHE saw $101.74 million leave. Smaller exits at Bitwise’s ETHW ($15.76 million), 21Shares’ CETH ($4.39 million), and Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust ($3.30 million) sealed the day’s red close. In total, ether ETFs posted a $59.34 million outflow, with volumes at $3.54 billion and net assets down slightly to $28.15 billion.

The retreat comes after ether ETFs posted multiple record-setting inflows earlier in the week. Whether Friday’s pullback proves to be a temporary breather or the start of a cooling trend will be closely watched when markets reopen next week.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge