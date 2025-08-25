Crypto-friendly Xapo Bank hires former FalconX executive as head of customer relationship management

By: PANews
2025/08/25 22:56
PANews reported on August 25th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency-friendly Xapo Bank has hired Tommy Doyle as its London-based Head of Relationship Management, according to his LinkedIn profile. Doyle previously served as Head of Europe for cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX and worked in hedge fund sales at crypto exchange Coinbase. Before focusing on cryptocurrency, he had a rich career in traditional finance, having worked at Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America (BAC). Xapo Bank is headquartered in Gibraltar and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). The bank began offering Bitcoin-backed loans earlier this year.

