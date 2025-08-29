Crypto Investment Shift: XRP and Chainlink Face Slowdown While XYZVerse (XYZ) Sees Major Whale Activity This Week

This week, significant fund movements highlight shifting market dynamics. While XRP and Chainlink see reduced inflows, XYZVerse (XYZ) has emerged in headlines with notable investor interest. Analysts point to large inflows as a signal of changing trader sentiment. The market now watches closely to see whether this trend reflects a short-term rotation or a longer-term shift in investment strategy.

XRP (XRP)

XRP is holding around 3.00 after a mixed stretch. It climbed 2.43% in the past week, trimming some of the -3.13% slide seen over the month. Even after that pullback, the token is still up 40.96% over six months, showing that late buyers have not erased the wider uptrend.

The price now trades between 2.83 and 3.17, hugging both the 10-day and 100-day averages near 3.00. This flat band hints at a battle between bulls and bears. Momentum gauges sit above neutral, and the fast oscillator is at 88.49, so short-term energy still favors buyers as long as 2.64 support holds.

If demand lifts XRP past 3.32, the chart opens to 3.67, an extra 10% and 22% above today. A failure near 3.17 could drag the coin toward 2.64, roughly 12% lower, with 2.29 guarding a deeper slide of 24%. Given the firm six-month climb and mild weekly gain, odds lean toward a fresh test of 3.32, yet traders should watch for quick swings inside the narrow 2.83-3.17 band.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More – Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is drifting between $23.52 and $28 after slipping 9.21% in the past week. The pullback looks mild against the 32.73% jump over the month and the 62.22% surge across six months. Short-term players are locking in gains, but the bigger trend remains up.

The 10-day moving average at $24.03 sits just under the 100-day line at $24.44, hinting at a pause rather than a breakdown. RSI near 49 and a low stochastic at 37 signal neither overbuying nor panic selling. MACD is barely negative, showing momentum has cooled but not reversed.

If buyers clear $28, the chart opens to the $30 ceiling. A break there invites $35, about 40% above current mid-range prices and close to the six-month climb. Failure to hold $23.52 could drag LINK to the $21.21 floor, a 15% slide, with a deeper pit at $16.73. With the monthly gain still strong and technicals neutral, odds favor a 18-22% push toward $30 before any larger retreat.

Conclusion

XRP and LINK remain solid picks, yet whales pivot toward XYZVerse—sports-meme pioneer targeting 20,000% gains through community-driven GameFi, media partnerships, and early presale momentum in the 2025 bull run.

