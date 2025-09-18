Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 22:39
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003888-2.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582+0.34%

It now sits above $115,000, a reminder that life-changing runs usually start before the crowd shows up. So the question keeps coming back: could a new project climb to those levels in the years ahead? In this cycle, presales are where that possibility still feels real. And one Ethereum meme coin, built with tools that actually work, keeps drawing serious eyes for a simple reason: it’s designed to reward early movers, not late chasers, especially that it’s reported many early Shiba inu investors are investing heavily in this presale. If you’re hunting the next asymmetric shot, this is where momentum and mechanics meet. Many traders already whisper the same line: best crypto to buy now, and yes, they mean Pepeto (PEPETO).

Before we go deeper, let’s quickly rewind the case study every desk still cites, how Bitcoin moved from about $0.0025 to above $100,000, and set the bar for everything that followed.

Bitcoin 2010–2025: From Under $1 To Above $110,000

Start with first principles. In 2009, almost no one guessed the destination. Launched on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin picked up a price signal in 2010 when the pizza trade valued BTC near $0,0025, while early exchange prints lived at fractions of a cent. By 2011 it tagged $1, and suddenly a wild idea had a clear price, and a path.

The first halving in 2012 cut new supply and helped momentum push toward $1,000 by 2013. A second halving in 2016 tightened issuance again and set up 2017’s move near $20,000. In the early 2020s, another halving met rising institutions and deeper global liquidity. Each step compressed float as attention grew.

Market cap ultimately touched $1 trillion as major firms explored or added BTC to balance sheets. Scarcity stayed central thanks to the fixed 21 million cap and predictable cycles that markets could model, and front-run.

By 2021 Bitcoin set a $69,000 all-time high, and today it trades above $115,000, still driven by that 21 million limit and recurring halvings that keep supply tight while demand builds. That’s how an idea became a macro asset. And that backdrop frames the Pepeto pitch: analysts say it sits at the same “before it happens” stage, with smart money leaning in because presales with real utility tend to outrun narratives once listings and usage kick in.

Why Early Shiba Holders Are Watching Pepeto: The Next Bitcoin Story

Calling a meme coin the next bitcoin sounds bold, audacious, even. Look closer and it starts to feel realistic. Like BTC in the early days, Pepeto is at the line-up phase, except key parts are already live. This isn’t a vibes-only launch. The team ships weekly, polishes details, shows up for the community, and treats the build like a mission, not a meme.

Here’s the snapshot that has BTC veterans and Shiba inu early buyers paying attention: the presale price is $0.000000153 on Ethereum mainnet; more than $6,700,000 is raised; the audience already tops 100k across socials. Those signals make “next bitcoin” talk sound less like hype and more like a thesis. Unlike pitch-only projects, Pepeto hard-wires utility, every PepetoSwap trade routes through PEPETO, so usage isn’t optional; it’s baked in.

Structure matters. Pepeto’s tokenomics put intention into the math: a total supply of 420 trillion split into 30% Presale, 30% Staking, 20% Marketing, 12.5% Liquidity, and 7.5% Development. Too many launches drowned post-TGE under unlocked supply; this design answers that with discipline. Staking soaks up float and rewards early holders while the team keeps shipping and times the market. Add the price ladder, each presale stage set higher than the last, and early believers anchor a lower cost basis from day one.

Utility isn’t a promise here. PepetoSwap is a zero-fee exchange where every trade runs through PEPETO, turning activity into real demand instead of noise. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, a forward indicator for volume if approvals land on schedule. A built-in cross-chain bridge adds smart routing to unify liquidity, cut extra hops, and reduce slippage, turning usage into steady token demand. Two independent audits, SolidProof and Coinsult, boost trust, and staking reaches up to 228% APY for holders who want to compound exposure while the ecosystem scales.

Put it together and the case reads loud and clear. The same early Shiba crowd is spotting the setup in Pepeto, which makes the “next bitcoin” line feel far more grounded. This presale looks less like a meme coin roll of the dice and more like a shot that can flip a portfolio fast. Miss it, and you risk the kind of regret that still haunts people who watched past legends make m while they sat on the sidelines.

Final Words: Today’s Case For Pepeto

If you’re screening for the best crypto to buy now, this is where bitcoin logic and meme coin velocity intersect, hard supply signals plus live tools that reward activity. The team’s cadence and the $0.000000153 entry speak to asymmetric payoff math, while BTC’s history shows how predictable issuance and real usage can compound quickly once listings stack. Many market analysts point to $0.0000075 by 2025, about 5,000% from here, with more room into 2026 or 2030 if major listings and swap volume expand. That explains why BTC-savvy buyers and Shiba inu early holders are circling this crypto presale now.

In short: skipping this presale could mean missing the next breakout that rides the Bitcoin style, a rare, life-changing window that almost never arrives twice.

To Buy Pepeto Now Make Sure You Use The Official Website: https://pepeto.io  

For More Information About PEPETO: Website: https://pepeto.io / Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ / Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Crypto Investors Who Made Millions WithShiba Inu, Are Now Rotating To Pepeto appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,743.64+1.96%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.361+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03668+5.28%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.23%
Solana
SOL$249.11+6.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.