Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.

Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 02:29
Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold.

Crypto asset prices retraced this week, but the spot market is faring better than most digital asset treasury companies, which have lost over 90% of their value in some cases due to market saturation and investor concerns over the sustainability of the digital asset treasury business model.

Strategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, is down about 45% from its all-time high of $543 per share during intraday trading in November. Comparatively, BTC is up about 10% since hitting a high of over $99,000 over the same month.

Additionally, BTC has printed successive new highs since December, hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 in August, whereas Strategy has failed to reach a new all-time high in 2024 or even recapture its previous all-time high during the same time period.

Read more

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to a four-week low as long-term holders sell and institutional demand weakens.   Bitcoin's recent price action has caught the attention of traders around the world. The cryptocurrency has now dropped to a four-week low, after slipping to around $108,700 according to Glassnode.  Analysts say the market is showing signs […] The post Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Exhaustion, Glassnode Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 03:30
Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam

Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse justitie heeft twee broers uit Texas zwaar aangeklaagd voor hun rol in een gewelddadige ontvoering die eindigde in de diefstal van maar liefst 8 miljoen dollar aan cryptocurrency. Het incident toont opnieuw de slechte kant van de crypto wereld, waar digitale rijkdom steeds vaker het doelwit wordt van georganiseerde misdaad. Gijzeling gekoppeld aan Bitcoin-eis Volgens de aanklacht hielden Raymond Christian Garcia en Isiah Angelo Garcia een gezin uit Grant urenlang gegijzeld onder bedreiging van vuurwapens. De criminelen dwongen het gezin om miljoenen aan crypto (Bitcoin) over te maken naar hun eigen wallets. De gijzeling duurde in totaal negen uur en wordt door onderzoekers omschreven als een van de meest brute crypto scams in de Verenigde Staten van dit jaar. Het plan begon toen de vader van het gezin het huis uitliep om het vuilnis buiten te zetten. Daar werd hij overvallen door de gewapende broers, die hem met tie-wraps vastbonden en terug naar binnen sleepten. Gedwongen transfers en mysterieuze derde partij Uit de aanklacht blijkt dat de broers toegang eisten tot de digitale wallets van het slachtoffer. Terwijl Raymond de familie in bedwang hield met een geweer, begeleidde Isiah de vader bij het overboeken van grote hoeveelheden crypto. Meerdere keren belden de daders met een onbekende derde persoon, vermoedelijk een medeplichtige die hen op afstand instructies gaf over de wallets en de transacties. Toen bleek dat er meer crypto opgeslagen stond op een hardware wallet in een afgelegen familiehuis, werd de vader onder dwang meegenomen om ook daar de resterende fondsen over te maken. Brothers Charged in $8 Million Armed Crypto-Kidnapping Heist https://t.co/1W4sSkMT2Y @FBIMinneapolis @WashingtonCoSO — U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) September 25, 2025 Politie grijpt in na urenlange nachtmerrie De situatie veranderde pas toen de zoon erin slaagde om 911 te bellen. Binnen enkele minuten arriveerden politie-eenheden bij de woning. Zij troffen de vrouw en zoon vastgebonden aan en zagen Raymond op de vlucht slaan. Bij een zoekactie in de bossen achter de woning vonden agenten een koffer met daarin een gedemonteerd wapen, munitie en kledingstukken. Ook de ontsnapping van Isiah liep spaak. Nadat hij de vader terugbracht, werden zowel hij als zijn broer via camerabeelden, huurauto’s en hotel registraties gelinkt aan de misdaad. Uiteindelijk werden beiden gearresteerd in hun woonplaats Waller. Tijdens verhoren bekende Isiah dat hij samen met zijn broer verantwoordelijk was voor de ontvoering en de crypto diefstal. Internationale trend van crypto-gerelateerd geweld Analisten signaleren een wereldwijde toename van gewelddadige ontvoeringen en overvallen waarbij crypto bezitters het doelwit zijn. Met de stijgende waarde van Bitcoin en andere digitale activa neemt ook de aantrekkingskracht voor criminelen toe. In landen als Frankrijk, België en India zijn recent vergelijkbare gijzelingen en diefstallen gemeld, waarbij slachtoffers onder bedreiging van wapens gedwongen werden hun digitale tegoeden af te staan. Justitie legt zware aanklachten neer De Texaanse broers worden geconfronteerd met zowel staats- als federale aanklachten, waaronder gewapende ontvoering, gewapende overval en inbraak. De federale aanklager heeft aangegeven dat de verdachten in voorlopige hechtenis blijven totdat hun proces start. De zoektocht naar de mysterieuze derde betrokkene gaat intussen door. Deze zaak benadrukt opnieuw hoe kwetsbaar crypto investeerders kunnen zijn, niet door digitale hacks maar door fysieke dreiging. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Texas-broers aangeklaagd voor $8M ontvoering in crypto scam is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:31
