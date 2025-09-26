Crypto News: Chinese EV Retailer Joins MicroStrategy, SharpLink with $1B Crypto Treasury Bet

In recent crypto news, Chinese EV charging station operator Jiuzi Holdings (Nasdaq: JZXN) has joined crypto treasury leaders MicroStrategy and SharpLink by approving a policy to deploy $1 billion of its cash into digital assets.

On Sept. 24, 2025 Jiuzi’s board formally adopted a crypto investment policy authorizing up to $1 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB.

The company says the move is a long-term hedge, not a trading bet, and will be overseen by a new risk committee. This places Jiuzi among the larger corporate crypto treasury holders globally.

Crypto News: Jiuzi’s $1B Crypto Treasury Plan

Jiuzi’s board capped its crypto-asset mandate at $1 billion. The initial investment portfolio is limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB; any other token would require separate board approval.

The company has named Dr. Doug Buerger, a blockchain and AI veteran, as chief operating officer to lead the initiative of its crypto treasury plan.

Buerger explicitly said Jiuzi will not “engaging in short-term trading or speculation,” but will treat crypto as a long-term store of value and macroeconomic hedge.

CEO Tao Li echoed that this “represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Jiuzi’s policy includes strict governance and security. A new Crypto Asset Risk Committee, chaired by CFO Huijie Gao, will oversee the program.

All assets will be held by top-tier third-party custodians – the company will not self-custody digital coins. Material purchases must be disclosed via SEC filings (Form 6-K) as part of regular board reporting.

The formal crypto treasury plan follows Jiuzi’s earlier crypto experiments: in May 2025 it announced a 12-month plan to buy 1,000 BTC via equity and cash, and it recently started a “Thousand Coins Plan” by issuing notes to fund an initial 23.5 BTC purchase.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By contrast, MicroStrategy has pioneered a Bitcoin-only crypto treasury model. Rebranded as Strategy in Feb. 2025, the company has bought and held the most Bitcoin of any public firm.

According to Strategy’s data, it held 639,835 BTC as of Sept. 22, 2025, with an average cost of $73,972 per coin.

At current prices, that stash is worth roughly $71.6 billion, far outpacing any peer and comprising a large fraction of the $100 billion total digital assets now on corporate balance sheets.

MicroStrategy’s approach relies on capital markets to buy Bitcoin. It has issued preferred shares and convertible debt to raise funds for purchases.

The firm’s strategy is to hold Bitcoin for price appreciation rather than to use it for liquidity or yield.

All Bitcoin is held in cold storage with custodians – MicroStrategy also does not self-custody – and is accounted at fair value each quarter.

This passive crypto treasury has delivered huge gains when Bitcoin rises, but it can produce large unrealized losses on the balance sheet when prices fall. Unlike a yield-generating model, Strategy’s treasury rests entirely on Bitcoin’s appreciation.

Crypto Treasury: SharpLink’s Ethereum Strategy

In further crypto news, SharpLink Gaming & Entertainment (Nasdaq: SBET) is forging a different path: an Ethereum-centric crypto treasury strategy. SharpLink’s board decided in mid-2025 to make Ether (ETH) its primary reserve asset.

It has raised equity via at-the-market offerings and direct placements to fund large ETH purchases. As of Aug. 24, 2025 SharpLink held 797,704 ETH, worth about $3.7 billion at recent prices.

This makes it one of the largest corporate holders of ETH. During the week of Aug. 18–22, 2025 SharpLink raised $360.9 million and bought 56,533 ETH at an average price of $4,462, illustrating its active accumulation.

SharpLink’s crypto treasury is built around staking. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum can be staked to earn yield. SharpLink reports that its ETH has generated 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since the program began on June 2, 2025.

Comparing Crypto Treasury Approaches

Jiuzi, MicroStrategy and SharpLink each exemplify a distinct crypto treasury approach. Jiuzi is hedging macro risk with a diversified digital reserve.

It will store Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB on its balance sheet, under strict board oversight. MicroStrategy’s model is simpler: all-in on Bitcoin, financed through debt/equity, aiming purely for capital gains.

SharpLink’s strategy is productively different: it uses equity funding to buy ETH and then stakes it to earn yield.

In effect, MicroStrategy’s treasury is a “crypto piggybank” betting on price spikes, whereas SharpLink’s is an “Ethereum savings account” earning interest.

Scale also varies widely. As per recent crypto news, Strategy’s $71 billion BTC treasury dwarfs SharpLink’s $3.7 billion in ETH. Jiuzi’s authorized $1 billion would place it among mid-tier crypto treasury companies – larger than most but far below MicroStrategy’s.

By comparison, Semler Scientific reports about $565 million in Bitcoin holdings. All three, however, demonstrate a trend of publicly traded firms treating digital coins as corporate reserves.

In each case, management emphasizes risk controls and transparency: third-party custody, periodic disclosure, and governance via risk committees or reports.