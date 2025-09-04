Crypto Startup Utila Raises $22M as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Surges

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:56
SIX
SIX$0.02144-0.09%
Rabi
RABI$0.0001916-0.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09968+2.60%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21661+2.36%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007331-3.57%

Crypto infrastructure provider Utila raised $22 million in its latest fundraising round nearly tripling its valuation in the last six six months, the firm told CoinDesk.

The round was led by Red Dot Capital Partners with Nyca, Wing VC, DCG and Cerca Partners among investors also participating, extending the March Series A funding round to $40 million.

Founded in New York and Tel Aviv, Utila provides a digital asset operations platform tailored for enterprises working with stablecoins. The system handles payments, treasury and trading functions, while offering compliance and continuity features for businesses. The firm’s customers include payment providers, neobanks and asset managers, reflecting the growing use of dollar-pegged tokens in global finance.

Stablecoins garnered attention this year from outside of crypto circles as the killer application of blockchain technology. The sector, currently a $270 billion market, have the potential to disrupt cross-border payments as a faster, cheaper alternative to traditional financial rails, proponents say. Major banks and global retailers like Walmart, Amazon are reportedly exploring using stablecoins.

Payments firm Stripe acquiring stablecoin startup Bridge and USDC stablecoin issuer Circle’s IPO were the “bitcoin ETF moments” for stablecoin adoption, Bentzi Rabi, co-founder and CEO of Utila said in an interview with CoinDesk.

Utila did not actively seek new funding, but received inbound offers as stablecoin demand spiked, Rabi said. Since March, the firm has doubled its customer base and now processes over $15 billion in monthly transactions.

With most of its original Series A capital still unused, Utila opted to extend the round to accelerate its expansion into fast-growing markets such as Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific, where stablecoins are increasingly central to financial infrastructure.

Read more: Asia Morning Briefing: Are Stablecoins an ‘Engine of Global Dollar Demand’ or a 2008-Style ‘Liquidity Crunch’?

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/03/utila-raises-usd22m-triples-in-valuation-as-stablecoin-infrastructure-demand-surges

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand