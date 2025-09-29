ExchangeDEX+
crypto treasury companies: Expert Analysis and Market Predictions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 11:29
Terrill Dicki
Sep 28, 2025 16:42

Cryptocurrency





Thinking…

Crypto Treasury Companies Mirror Dotcom-Era Investment Trust Mania

The crypto treasury company phenomenon has reached a critical mass, with hundreds of firms adopting the same one-directional trade: raise equity, buy crypto, repeat. This pattern bears an uncanny resemblance to the investment trust frenzy that preceded the 1929 crash and the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s, when companies could become public via an IPO and raise substantial amounts of money even without profits or, in some cases, any material revenue or finished product.

Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs) now account for over $100 billion in digital assets, representing a significant concentration of risk in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Stocks of firms announcing crypto treasury pivots jump 150% on average within 24 hours, echoing the speculative fervor that characterized the dotcom era when shares of Qualcomm rose in value by 2,619%, and 12 other large-cap stocks each rose over 1,000% in value in 1999.

The Treasury Playbook: Growth at Any Cost

The crypto treasury model follows a seductive yet dangerous script. Strategy chairman and former CEO Michael Saylor’s firm currently owns 580,250 bitcoin worth $60 billion, but has a market capitalization of $102.4 billion, meaning the firm is trading for 1.7x the value of its bitcoin. This premium valuation has spawned countless imitators, with companies across Asia, Europe, and the Americas pivoting to become crypto treasuries.

Companies like Sharplink Gaming for ether and DeFi Development Corp. for solana are betting on extremely new cryptocurrencies, while many of these companies are issuing large amounts of new shares to sell to the public in order to buy more of their target cryptocurrency. The proliferation of crypto treasury companies is akin to the dotcom era of the early 2000s, which saw internet stocks crash the economy.

Historical Parallels: The 1920s and 1990s Echo

The Bitcoin treasury play presents an interesting parallel with the rush into investment trusts of the 1920s, a reflexive loop and mass speculative pathology, which saw new trusts launched at a rate of one per day, and Goldman Sachs Trading Corporation becoming the MicroStrategy of its day. The comparison to the dotcom bubble is equally striking. During that period, “We’re not looking for profitability. Now, we’re only looking for growth,” became the mantra, eerily similar to today’s crypto treasury strategies.

A combination of rapidly increasing stock prices and confidence that companies would turn future profits created an environment in which many investors were willing to overlook traditional metrics, such as the price–earnings ratio, just as today’s crypto treasury investors ignore fundamental valuation principles. Money pouring into tech and internet company start-ups by venture capitalists and other investors was one of the major causes of the dotcom bubble, mirroring the current flood of capital into crypto treasury companies.

Systemic Risks Mount as Valuations Disconnect

Although crypto treasury companies have enjoyed short-term price gains, most have underperformed the underlying assets they hold. Shares of SharpLink Gaming, an Ether treasury company, have fallen by about 87% since May 2025, when the stock spiked to about $124 per share. Meanwhile, ETH has experienced a parabolic rally in recent months, rising by about 115% since May.

A downturn in any of these three variables (investor sentiment, crypto prices, and capital markets liquidity) can start to unravel the rest, according to Galaxy Digital’s analysis. The flipping of that premium to a discount precipitated the 2022 collapses of key crypto firms and projects like Terra/Luna, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager, Celsius, BlockFi, and of course FTX.

The Leverage Time Bomb

“I have no idea if these vehicles will achieve that level of scale and destructive potential, but make no mistake, this is leverage getting injected into the system,” warns Mike Ippolito, co-founder of Blockworks. If prime brokers start accepting these as marginable collateral and offering considerable leverage on something that trades above NAV, then the basis of that NAV is what puts you at risk.

The accounting complexities add another layer of risk. Public companies use mark-to-market accounting for crypto investments, reflecting holdings at market value each reporting period, which could lead to balance sheet and earnings volatility. If a company has significant crypto holdings that fall in value, it could experience a liquidity crisis.

Market Saturation and Reality Check

Several firms’ stocks are already beginning to flirt with discounts to NAV, suggesting the euphoria may be waning. An unwind in the DATCO trade could exert significant downward pressure on digital asset prices themselves, as outflows driven by redemptions would likely have the opposite effect of the current “persistent bid.”

The parallels to previous market manias are unmistakable. During the dotcom bubble, investments in the NASDAQ composite stock market index rose by 600%, only to fall 78% from its peak by October 2002, giving up all its gains during the bubble. The bursting of the bubble caused market panic through massive sell-offs of dotcom company stocks, driving their values further down, and by 2002, investor losses were estimated at around $5 trillion.

Forward-Looking Implications

As crypto treasury companies proliferate at an accelerating pace, the cryptocurrency market faces a structural vulnerability reminiscent of previous financial disasters. The concentration of digital assets in publicly traded vehicles dependent on continuous equity issuance creates a fragile ecosystem vulnerable to sentiment shifts, regulatory changes, or market downturns.

Investors should monitor several warning signs: treasury companies trading at significant discounts to NAV, declining ability to raise capital through equity offerings, and any regulatory scrutiny of the model. The crypto market’s maturation depends on learning from history’s lessons. The treasury company boom, while creating short-term wealth, may ultimately prove to be crypto’s dotcom moment—a necessary but painful step toward a more sustainable future.

The question isn’t whether this model is sustainable—history suggests it isn’t. The question is when the music stops and how severe the subsequent unwinding will be. As one market observer noted about the dotcom era, “every era has its moments which define and shape the memories of investors for years to come.” The crypto treasury phenomenon may well be this era’s defining cautionary tale.

Image source: Shutterstock


