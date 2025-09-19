Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 02:31
Threshold
T$0.01735+2.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08827+1.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1349+5.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018226+6.18%

A crypto whale lost more than $6 million in staked Ethereum (stETH) and Aave-wrapped Bitcoin (aEthWBTC) after approving malicious signatures in a phishing scheme on Sept. 18, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer.

According to the firm, the attackers disguised their move as a routine wallet confirmation through “Permit” signatures, which tricked the victim into authorizing fund transfers without triggering obvious red flags.

Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security company SlowMist, noted that the victim did not recognize the danger because the transaction required no gas fees. He wrote:

How Permit exploits work

Permit approvals were originally designed to simplify token transfers. Instead of submitting an on-chain approval and paying fees, a user can sign an off-chain message authorizing a spender.

That efficiency, however, has created a new attack surface for malicious players.

Once a user signs such a permit, attackers can combine two functions—Permit and TransferFrom—to drain assets directly. Because the authorization takes place off-chain, wallet dashboards show no unusual activity until the funds move.

As a result, the assets are gone when the approval executes on-chain, and tokens are redirected to the attacker’s wallet.

This loophole has made permit exploits increasingly attractive for malicious actors, who can siphon millions without needing complex hacks or high-cost gas wars.

Phishing losses

The latest theft highlights a wider trend of escalating phishing campaigns.

Scam Sniffer reported that in August alone, attackers stole $12.17 million from more than 15,200 victims. That figure represented a 72% jump in losses compared with July.

According to the firm, the most significant share of August’s damages came from three large accounts that accounted for nearly half of the total. This included one wallet that lost $3.08 million in a single exploit.

Meanwhile, the firm attributed the surge in losses to a rise in EIP-7702 batch-signature scams and direct transfers to malicious contracts.

Considering this, security experts have urged crypto users to be cautious when interacting with wallet requests and refuse demands that grant unlimited permissions to their wallets.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-whale-loses-6m-to-sneaky-phishing-scheme-targeting-staked-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04752+0.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Share
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013843+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+1.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.15657-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Share
Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Unique is a co-founder of Nibiru, the Web3 hub ushering in the next era of money. Nibiru is a blockchain and smart contract hub with DeFi, RWAs, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+1.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002029-2.31%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005158-2.56%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/19 02:37
Share

Trending News

More

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

Buterin Justifies Long Ethereum Unstaking Process Amid Criticism Over 43-Day Delays