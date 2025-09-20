Curve ecosystem contributor haowi.eth claims to have received a lawyer's letter and denies the joint statement publicly released by Onekey and Wang Lei.

PANews reported on September 20th that Curve ecosystem contributor haowi.eth posted on the X platform: "Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing them of making false statements about me regarding the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident. This incident triggered a series of personal attacks and false accusations. This matter has nothing to do with any DeFi project or industry risk. I deny the joint statement issued publicly by Onekey and Wang Lei and their subsequent remarks. There is no point in making statements without basis or evidence. I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country. Any statement should be based on irrefutable facts. I reserve all rights and will act according to my judgment. As a member and investor of the Curve community, I have expressed my views and facts to defend the legitimate rights and interests of myself and other investors. I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks." haowi.eth stated that Yishi and 3D had previously tweeted that Curve was to blame for the losses in Resupply’s insurance pool, and had made many irresponsible remarks. He refuted the relevant remarks one by one, and then received a lawyer’s letter two days ago. PANews reported on September 20th that Curve ecosystem contributor haowi.eth posted on the X platform: "Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing them of making false statements about me regarding the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident. This incident triggered a series of personal attacks and false accusations. This matter has nothing to do with any DeFi project or industry risk. I deny the joint statement issued publicly by Onekey and Wang Lei and their subsequent remarks. There is no point in making statements without basis or evidence. I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country. Any statement should be based on irrefutable facts. I reserve all rights and will act according to my judgment. As a member and investor of the Curve community, I have expressed my views and facts to defend the legitimate rights and interests of myself and other investors. I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks." haowi.eth stated that Yishi and 3D had previously tweeted that Curve was to blame for the losses in Resupply’s insurance pool, and had made many irresponsible remarks. He refuted the relevant remarks one by one, and then received a lawyer’s letter two days ago.