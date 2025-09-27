The post Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch a unique ETF that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. If approved, the fund will be known under the ticker “XXX”. It is meant to provide investors returns that closely correspond to an index of the S&P 500 and another tracking futures contracts for XRP – called the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. In its structure, 75% of the Cyber Hornet ETF portfolio will be allocated to S&P 500 stocks, while the remaining 25% goes into XRP futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The fund can also hold XRP directly or use ETPs to balance its exposure. Cyber Hornet listed two other similar offerings in its SEC filing Cyber Hornet also has two more ETFs in the works for Ethereum and Solana. The Ethereum version will be listed as “EEE,” and the Solana one as “SSS.” All of the funds have similar 75/25 models, mixing shares with futures contracts. Ethereum exposure comes from CME Ether futures and direct purchases. Meanwhile, the fund’s Solana share will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This move coincides with growing investor interest — REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF just set a new asset record.  Investors will pay a 0.95% management fee annually for the Cyber Hornet ETFs, but there are no shareholder trading fees. The SEC calculates that $10,000 invested would result in about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three. The ETFs will also rebalance every month to keep the 75/25 split intact, though Cyber Hornet may adjust more frequently if markets get volatile. Moreover, the funds may trade slightly higher or lower than their underlying value, just like most ETFs. The ETFs are also set to trade on Nasdaq if approved. Individual investors will trade shares on the… The post Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch a unique ETF that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. If approved, the fund will be known under the ticker “XXX”. It is meant to provide investors returns that closely correspond to an index of the S&P 500 and another tracking futures contracts for XRP – called the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. In its structure, 75% of the Cyber Hornet ETF portfolio will be allocated to S&P 500 stocks, while the remaining 25% goes into XRP futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The fund can also hold XRP directly or use ETPs to balance its exposure. Cyber Hornet listed two other similar offerings in its SEC filing Cyber Hornet also has two more ETFs in the works for Ethereum and Solana. The Ethereum version will be listed as “EEE,” and the Solana one as “SSS.” All of the funds have similar 75/25 models, mixing shares with futures contracts. Ethereum exposure comes from CME Ether futures and direct purchases. Meanwhile, the fund’s Solana share will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This move coincides with growing investor interest — REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF just set a new asset record.  Investors will pay a 0.95% management fee annually for the Cyber Hornet ETFs, but there are no shareholder trading fees. The SEC calculates that $10,000 invested would result in about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three. The ETFs will also rebalance every month to keep the 75/25 split intact, though Cyber Hornet may adjust more frequently if markets get volatile. Moreover, the funds may trade slightly higher or lower than their underlying value, just like most ETFs. The ETFs are also set to trade on Nasdaq if approved. Individual investors will trade shares on the…

Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:10
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5377+2.14%
XRP
XRP$2.7745+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010456-37.02%
FUND
FUND$0.01882+0.10%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.043-0.85%

Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch a unique ETF that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. If approved, the fund will be known under the ticker “XXX”. It is meant to provide investors returns that closely correspond to an index of the S&P 500 and another tracking futures contracts for XRP – called the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index.

In its structure, 75% of the Cyber Hornet ETF portfolio will be allocated to S&P 500 stocks, while the remaining 25% goes into XRP futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The fund can also hold XRP directly or use ETPs to balance its exposure.

Cyber Hornet listed two other similar offerings in its SEC filing

Cyber Hornet also has two more ETFs in the works for Ethereum and Solana. The Ethereum version will be listed as “EEE,” and the Solana one as “SSS.” All of the funds have similar 75/25 models, mixing shares with futures contracts. Ethereum exposure comes from CME Ether futures and direct purchases. Meanwhile, the fund’s Solana share will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This move coincides with growing investor interest — REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF just set a new asset record. 

Investors will pay a 0.95% management fee annually for the Cyber Hornet ETFs, but there are no shareholder trading fees. The SEC calculates that $10,000 invested would result in about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three.

The ETFs will also rebalance every month to keep the 75/25 split intact, though Cyber Hornet may adjust more frequently if markets get volatile.

Moreover, the funds may trade slightly higher or lower than their underlying value, just like most ETFs. The ETFs are also set to trade on Nasdaq if approved. Individual investors will trade shares on the open market, while authorized participants manage 25,000-share creation and redemption units.

The filings show Cyber Hornet’s push to link stock market benchmarks with crypto diversity. If launched, they’d be the first funds to unite XRP, ETH, and SOL with S&P 500 performance.

The US SEC is investigating trading activity before companies announced ETF strategies

The US SEC is still working with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to look into potentially abnormal trades made right before companies unveiled treasury management and ETF strategies. 

Investigators are probing whether trades were made using privileged information, a potential case of insider trading or manipulation. Significant price jumps in the hours triggered the inquiry before companies revealed treasury and ETF strategies.

Analysts say the SEC is paying closer attention to strange trading patterns than ever. As firms adopt ETFs and digital assets for treasury use, oversight is tightening to safeguard market order. The probe remains in its early phase and hasn’t resulted in enforcement yet, but it signals a tougher stance on potential abuse.

The inquiry builds on the SEC’s ongoing look at ETF structures and the quality of corporate transparency. Regulators have long been wary of sudden ETF volume jumps that don’t align with available information.

Still, the SEC recently cleared the path for a wave of new crypto-related exchange-traded funds. The agency approved generic listing standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products, allowing crypto funds to move through the approval process much faster.

With these standards now applied across Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, issuers no longer need individual approvals under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934.

Previously, launching a spot crypto fund required a lengthy application, public comment, and SEC review. This is why nearly all existing crypto ETFs have focused on Bitcoin and Ether—the largest digital assets by market capitalization.

The new approach is intended to speed up launch timelines, slash administrative costs, and make more digital assets available to investors in an ETF structure.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/cyber-hornet-seeks-sec-nod-for-sp-500-etfs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

Written by: RWA Knowledge Circle 1. Stablecoins: The “Private Money Printing Machine” of the Digital Age Over the past year, "stablecoin" has been one of the hottest buzzwords in the capital markets. A stablecoin is a digital currency pegged to a fiat currency, theoretically trading at a 1:1 ratio with the fiat currency and backed by real assets. This raises the question: If large cross-border e-commerce companies issue stablecoins to reduce transaction costs and potentially save tens of millions of yuan annually, that's reasonable. However, in reality, stablecoins are often issued by blockchain platforms and digital service providers. So, how much profit can this "1:1 money printing power" actually generate? Don't underestimate this business. The global stablecoin market landscape is clear: USDT holds a 60% market share, while USDC holds 25%. Tether, the issuer of USDT, has even made headlines: its average employee salary ranks second globally. Bloomberg also reports that it is considering selling a 3% stake for $15-20 billion, valuing it at $500 billion, comparable to OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, why is it worth this price? (Ranking of average salary of global companies) 2. The “Money Printing Logic” of Stablecoins Traditional banks profit by accepting deposits and lending them out to earn a profit margin. Stablecoin issuers, on the other hand, collect US dollars and mint them into tokens on the blockchain. The money in hand is the source of profit. Circle (USDC issuer): It has a stable operating style and mainly invests in low-risk assets such as US Treasury bonds and cash after receiving funds to ensure a 1:1 exchange rate with the US dollar. Tether (USDT issuer): This model is more aggressive, currently holding $100 billion in reserves and earning over $4 billion annually from interest alone. Net profit is projected to reach $13.7 billion in 2024, with a profit margin of 99%. Tether's portfolio includes not only cash and US Treasury bonds, but also Bitcoin and equity investments, spanning payment infrastructure, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, tokenization, and other fields. To some extent, Tether no longer resembles a simple stablecoin company, but more like a top investment bank and asset management giant. 3. The “Stablecoin War” of DeFi Protocols Once the “printing money model” was discovered to be so profitable, it naturally attracted countless imitators. Many DeFi protocols have joined the stablecoin war: MakerDAO’s DAI: One of the First Successful Decentralized Stablecoins Innovation: It was the first to include U.S. Treasury bonds in its reserves, and at one point held more than $1 billion in short-term Treasury bonds. Revenue Distribution: Excess revenue goes into a surplus buffer, which is then used to repurchase and burn MKR governance tokens. MKR is no longer just a "governance voting right," but is directly tied to cash flow, becoming an "equity token" with real value. Frax: A small but focused "fine money printing machine" Frax's overall scale is not large, and its circulation volume has been maintained below US$500 million for a long time, but its design is extremely sophisticated. Income distribution: A portion is used to destroy FRAX tokens to maintain scarcity; A portion is allocated to stakers to enhance user stickiness; The remaining portion is invested in the sFRAX vault, which tracks the Federal Reserve interest rate, which is equivalent to providing users with a product that "follows U.S. Treasury returns." Although its scale is far smaller than Tether, Frax can still generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year, making it a representative example of "small scale and high efficiency". Aave’s GHO: An extension of DeFi lending The well-known lending protocol Aave launched its own stablecoin GHO in 2023. Model: When users borrow GHO, the interest paid goes directly to Aave DAO instead of to external institutions. Income distribution: approximately $20 million in interest income annually; Half of this amount is distributed to AAVE token stakers, and the other half remains in the DAO treasury for community governance and development. The current scale of GHO is approximately US$350 million, but its logic is to deeply integrate stablecoins with lending businesses to form a "vertical ecological closed loop." It can be said that "Eight Immortals crossing the sea, each showing their magical powers", every stablecoin protocol is trying to build its own private money printing machine. 4. Hidden concerns: Is it really stable? Although stablecoins reduce cross-border transaction costs and improve efficiency, they also pose many hidden risks: The anchored asset is not absolutely stable: Tether's reserves include Bitcoin, and once there is a sharp fluctuation, the stablecoin may "break away from the anchor". The revenue distribution process is not transparent: Many agreements claim that the revenue will be used for token repurchase or rewards, but the actual operation process is a "black box". Hedging strategies involve risks: The use of futures hedging models cannot theoretically guarantee 100% safety. Compared with national credit endorsement, the "creditworthiness" of private stablecoins is always limited. 5. Why is Tether worth $500 billion? Given the numerous risks, why is Tether still valued at $500 billion? The answer is: stablecoins have become the infrastructure of the digital age. It's not just a payment and settlement tool; it can also be embedded in scenarios like lending, trading, and RWA (real-world asset tokenization), providing a new channel for global capital circulation. Tether's high valuation actually reflects the market's huge expectations for the future of RWA. Of course, the implementation of compliance supervision is still a key factor in determining how far stablecoins can go in the future. Stablecoins, while seemingly just a cornerstone of the digital currency market, are actually a new form of "coinage" within the financial system. Whether it's Tether's $500 billion valuation or the proliferation of DeFi protocols, they remind us that the monetary landscape of the digital age is quietly being rewritten.
1
1$0.008066-7.28%
Allo
RWA$0.009222-6.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06588+6.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 14:13
Share
Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Several applications for Solana ETFs incorporating staking features are expected to receive approval from U.S. regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This signals a potential uptick in institutional acceptance of Solana-based investment vehicles amid recent filings and market developments. Multiple asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1 documents [...]
Solana
SOL$201.69+2.79%
Union
U$0.010338-6.29%
1
1$0.008066-7.28%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 14:13
Share
Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

The post Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Product-Market Fit: Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Skip to content Home AI News Unlocking Product-Market Fit: Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/product-market-fit-bitcoin-world/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010489-36.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12+3.35%
FIT
FIT$0.0000473+0.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:33
Share

Trending News

More

How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Founders & Investors Reveal Secrets At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – Easy Guide

Galaxy Digital CEO: Bitcoin's "biggest bull catalyst" could be the next Federal Reserve Chairman