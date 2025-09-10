CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).

