Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

PANews reported on August 17th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as FTN, ZRO, and KAITO will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 18, accounting for 2.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$91.4 million.

LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on August 20th, representing 8.53% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $56.6 million.

KAITO (KAITO) will unlock approximately 23.35 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 20th, accounting for 10.87% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$26.2 million.

SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 41.88 million tokens at 4:30 PM Beijing time on August 23rd, accounting for 13.04% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.1 million.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on August 18, accounting for 5.60% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.7 million.