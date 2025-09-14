Data: OP, FTN, ARB and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which OP unlocking is worth approximately US$93.4 million

PANews reported on September 14th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as OP, FTN, and ARB will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 116 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 21st, accounting for 6.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$93.4 million.

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 18, accounting for 2.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$89.8 million.

LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on September 20th, representing 8.53% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $52.5 million.

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 16th, representing 2.03% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $49.2 million.

Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 3 billion tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 20th, representing 13.63% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $47.8 million.

Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 2.32 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, representing 3.10% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$35.1 million.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 1.18% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$18.9 million.

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 5.98% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.1 million.

Banana Gun (BANANA) will unlock approximately 500,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 6.33% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$11.6 million.

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 173 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 17th, representing 3.61% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $10.7 million.

KAITO (KAITO) will unlock approximately 8.35 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 20, accounting for 3.15% of the current circulation and valued at approximately US$10.1 million.