Data: SUI, ENA, IMX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which SUI unlocking value is about 145 million US dollars

PANews reported on August 31st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as SUI, ENA, and IMX will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 1st, accounting for 1.25% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$145 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 PM Beijing time on September 2nd, representing 0.64% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $27.1 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 5th, representing 1.27% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $12.8 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 1st, accounting for 4.55% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.4 million.