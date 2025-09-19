David Sacks Denies Exceeding Workday Limit Amid Warren’s Scrutiny

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 04:06

TLDR

  • David Sacks has denied allegations of exceeding the 130-day limit for special government employees.
  • Lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, have raised concerns about Sacks’ compliance with the workday restrictions.
  • A spokesperson for Sacks emphasized that he carefully manages his workdays to stay within the legal limit.
  • Sacks has strong ties to the crypto and AI industries, which has sparked concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
  • The lawmakers have requested transparency regarding how many days Sacks has worked since President Trump’s inauguration.

David Sacks, the White House’s Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, has denied allegations that he exceeded his 130-day limit as a special government employee (SGE). The controversy arises after scrutiny from several US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren. Sacks has defended his actions, stating that he carefully manages his days to remain within the allowed limit.

Lawmakers Question David Sacks’ Compliance with SGE Limits

On Wednesday, US lawmakers, led by Senator Warren, sent a letter to Sacks raising concerns over his role. They questioned whether Sacks had breached the limit of 130 workdays, a restriction for special government employees. This role is temporary, and the number of days spent in service is capped to avoid conflicts of interest.

The lawmakers specifically noted that Sacks, who has strong ties to the crypto and AI sectors, might have crossed the limit. They argued that his private investments in these industries could conflict with his government duties. Sacks was appointed in December 2024, leading to speculation about his influence on policy decisions before the 2026 midterm elections.

Sacks Defends His Role and Day Management

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for David Sacks told CNBC that he is careful about managing his SGE days.

The spokesperson emphasized that Sacks has followed the rules and remains within the restrictions set for his role.

The spokesperson also clarified that Sacks’ days as a special government employee are meticulously tracked to comply with the law.

The lawmakers had expressed concerns about Sacks’ potential influence in the crypto and AI industries, which he is deeply invested in through his company, Craft Ventures.

Lawmakers Continue Scrutiny Over David Sacks’ Role and Investments

The lawmakers pointed out that Sacks maintains investments in companies directly related to the industries he regulates. They argued that these investments, combined with his influential government position, could create conflicts of interest. They also demanded transparency on how many days Sacks has worked since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2024.

As of Wednesday, 167 weekdays had passed since the inauguration, which means Sacks had to take at least 37 days off to stay under the 130-day limit. The lawmakers requested Sacks disclose his workdays to ensure that he has not breached the legal limits for special government employees.

David Sacks continues to face scrutiny as lawmakers investigate his compliance with federal rules. However, Sacks and his spokesperson maintain that all actions taken during his tenure have adhered to the legal guidelines for special government employees.

