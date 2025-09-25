The post Day trading is about to get easier for smaller retail investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A graph displaying the Apple stock price on a smartphone app. Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images Regulators are moving to dismantle one of the most controversial barriers for active retail traders — the $25,000 minimum equity rule for pattern day trading. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday approved amendments that would replace the long-standing threshold, making active day trading more accessible to smaller accounts. The change is pending approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The $25,000 minimum equity rule mandates that traders must maintain a minimum account balance of $25,000 in a margin account to execute four or more day trades within a five-business-day period. The rule was put in place in 2001 amid the dot-com bubble and crash as regulators grew worried that small traders were taking excessive risks with volatile internet stocks. FINRA is replacing this mandate with an intraday margin rule that applies the existing maintenance margin rules to intraday exposure. In other words, one’s intraday buying power will be based on the margin requirements for the positions they take on during the day, not a fixed equity minimum. The regulators said the overhaul reflects how technology and market access have transformed retail trading since the rules were first adopted. The rule change could lead to more options trading and boost activity for brokers like Robinhood. Robinhood shares rebounded from an earlier loss and were higher by 1% in Wednesday trading following the FINRA news. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/24/day-trading-is-about-to-get-easier-for-smaller-retail-investors.htmlThe post Day trading is about to get easier for smaller retail investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A graph displaying the Apple stock price on a smartphone app. Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images Regulators are moving to dismantle one of the most controversial barriers for active retail traders — the $25,000 minimum equity rule for pattern day trading. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday approved amendments that would replace the long-standing threshold, making active day trading more accessible to smaller accounts. The change is pending approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The $25,000 minimum equity rule mandates that traders must maintain a minimum account balance of $25,000 in a margin account to execute four or more day trades within a five-business-day period. The rule was put in place in 2001 amid the dot-com bubble and crash as regulators grew worried that small traders were taking excessive risks with volatile internet stocks. FINRA is replacing this mandate with an intraday margin rule that applies the existing maintenance margin rules to intraday exposure. In other words, one’s intraday buying power will be based on the margin requirements for the positions they take on during the day, not a fixed equity minimum. The regulators said the overhaul reflects how technology and market access have transformed retail trading since the rules were first adopted. The rule change could lead to more options trading and boost activity for brokers like Robinhood. Robinhood shares rebounded from an earlier loss and were higher by 1% in Wednesday trading following the FINRA news. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/24/day-trading-is-about-to-get-easier-for-smaller-retail-investors.html

Day trading is about to get easier for smaller retail investors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:37
1
1$0.01574-0.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171551+0.59%
GET
GET$0.005427-6.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08506-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017225+7.18%

A graph displaying the Apple stock price on a smartphone app.

Jaap Arriens | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Regulators are moving to dismantle one of the most controversial barriers for active retail traders — the $25,000 minimum equity rule for pattern day trading.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday approved amendments that would replace the long-standing threshold, making active day trading more accessible to smaller accounts. The change is pending approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The $25,000 minimum equity rule mandates that traders must maintain a minimum account balance of $25,000 in a margin account to execute four or more day trades within a five-business-day period. The rule was put in place in 2001 amid the dot-com bubble and crash as regulators grew worried that small traders were taking excessive risks with volatile internet stocks.

FINRA is replacing this mandate with an intraday margin rule that applies the existing maintenance margin rules to intraday exposure. In other words, one’s intraday buying power will be based on the margin requirements for the positions they take on during the day, not a fixed equity minimum.

The regulators said the overhaul reflects how technology and market access have transformed retail trading since the rules were first adopted.

The rule change could lead to more options trading and boost activity for brokers like Robinhood.

Robinhood shares rebounded from an earlier loss and were higher by 1% in Wednesday trading following the FINRA news.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/24/day-trading-is-about-to-get-easier-for-smaller-retail-investors.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.009976-4.54%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3591+0.92%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05745-0.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01409-16.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+4.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.016692+6.05%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.93+0.61%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014421+2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1