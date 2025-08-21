DBS Bank Rolls Out Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

DBS, Singapore’s largest bank, has announced the rollout of tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain. The launch marks a significant step in its long-term blockchain strategy and underscores its commitment to bringing advanced financial instruments to a wider investor base. Until now, such structured notes were largely available only to DBS’s private clients. By taking them to public blockchain networks, the bank is making these products more tradable and accessible. Distribution Beyond DBS Clients The tokenized notes will be distributed through Singapore-based digital exchanges ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX. This marks a shift for DBS, as the bank is extending access beyond its private banking clients to a wider pool of accredited and institutional investors. By partnering with these platforms, DBS is opening the door for investors who previously could not access structured strategies typically reserved for high-net-worth individuals. Lowering Barriers with Tokenization Structured notes have traditionally required a minimum investment of around $100,000, making them accessible mainly to high-net-worth investors. DBS is now reducing this threshold by tokenizing the instruments into $1,000 units. The bank explained that this approach makes the securities fungible, easier to buy and sell, and more flexible for portfolio management. Investors can now gain exposure to complex instruments without committing to a large sum of capital. First Offering The first product in DBS’s tokenized range is a participation note tied to cryptocurrency markets. It delivers cash returns when digital asset prices move upward, while also including safeguards that reduce losses during downturns. This design caters to a growing group of investors who want to combine exposure to digital assets with traditional protective features. DBS noted that demand for such hybrid solutions has been building steadily as investors seek structured ways to enter crypto markets without assuming full risk. That demand is already showing up in trading volumes. In the first half of 2025, DBS clients completed transactions in structured notes worth more than $1 billion. The pace of activity accelerated quickly, with volumes rising by almost 60% between the first and second quarters. Family offices and professional investors have been leading this growth. By 2024, the number of single-family offices in Singapore had passed 2,000, marking a 43% increase compared with the year before. Singapore as a Hub for Tokenized Finance DBS’s latest step also fits within Singapore’s wider strategy to strengthen its position as a hub for digital assets. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is currently running several pilots through Project Guardian, which examines how tokenization could be applied across bonds, currencies, and investment funds. Another initiative, known as Global Layer One, aims to build cross-border systems that connect liquidity from different markets. DBS has been deeply involved in these efforts, often starting with trials on private blockchain networks before moving certain projects onto public platforms. Expansion Plans Beyond Crypto Notes Although DBS is starting with crypto-related notes, the bank has also outlined plans to introduce tokenized products tied to equities and credit markets in the near future. Li Zhen, who heads foreign exchange and digital assets at DBS, said the initiative signals a major step forward. According to him, tokenization is shaping the future of financial markets, and this launch will allow a wider range of investors to participate in the bank’s digital asset ecosystem and gain exposure to new asset classes.